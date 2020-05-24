Football

Bundesliga player ignores virus protocols to hug 'life-saver' manager

Dimitrij Nazarov, who plays for Erzgebirge Aue, hugged Thomas Romeyke, who also doubles as the team's bus driver after scoring the winner.

AFP
Berlin 24 May, 2020 09:58 IST
AFP
Berlin 24 May, 2020 09:58 IST

Bundesliga second division footballer Dimitrij Nazarov said he ignored coronavirus health protocols to embrace his team manager, who he said “saved our lives” following a road accident en route to their game at the weekend.

The 30-year-old Azerbaijan midfielder, who plays for Erzgebirge Aue, hugged Thomas Romeyke, who also doubles as the team's bus driver, after scoring the winner in Friday's 1-0 victory at Nuremberg.

“I hope that the DFL (German Football League) will turn a blind eye. I know that none of this is allowed and hope that they show some humanity,” Nazarov told broadcaster MDR on Saturday.

Nazarov wanted to thank Romeyke for his quick-thinking at the wheel on the way to Nuremberg.

Romeyke kept his cool when the team bus was hit by flying vehicle parts from an accident on the motorway and managed to emergency brake safely.

“He just saved our lives. Who knows what would have happened if he hadn't reacted so quickly? That's why the goal celebrations went to him,” said Nazarov.

The Aue players were uninjured following the scare, but the driver and passenger in the other vehicle which crashed were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The top two leagues in Germany restarted last weekend after a two-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 virus.

According to the DFL's strict hygiene guidelines, players are discouraged from making contact during goal celebrations.

However, the league has already said there will not be sanctions for those who forget the protocol.

Bundesliga player ignores virus protocols to hug 'life-saver' manager
Martin O'Neill: Team executives can learn from The Last Dance
Bundesliga: Contrasting emotions for Bremen, Leverkusen bosses after 4-1 scoreline
Madrid keeper Courtois ready for LaLiga title battle
 More Videos
Bundesliga match balls
Facts and Fallout - The Bundesliga returns
UEFA president Ceferin confident the season can be finished
100
Bundesliga is back- Matchday 26 Highlights
Herrlich's toothpaste fiasco cracked up Frankfurt's Hutter
Lucien Favre: We missed our fans
Football goal
WATCH: Top 10 fastest goals in international football
Bundesliga
The Bundesliga returns, a little differently though
Coronavirus: Augsburg coach to miss Bundesliga return after breaking lockdown rules
 Related