Muller: Bayern's return felt like the start of the season

Thomas Muller said Bayern Munich's first Bundesliga game since the coronavirus stoppage felt similar to the start of a new season.

After the COVID-19 pandemic led to the suspension of most sport across the globe in March, the Bundesliga became the first major league to return behind closed doors this weekend.

Leader Bayern triumphed 2-0 at Union Berlin on Sunday, with Robert Lewandowski slotting home a first-half penalty and Benjamin Pavard sealing the victory 10 minutes from time.

For Muller, who had a goal ruled out for offside following a VAR check in the opening period, the occasion led to feelings more akin to the excitement of a new campaign.



"We came with the aim of taking the three points back with us and we've done it," said Muller, quoted on Bayern's official website.

"At certain points there was room for improvement, especially in the first 25 minutes when we had too many long balls.

"That got a little better. With the first goal we had a little more security and should have had more before the break. The game was okay, but it could have been better.

"There was a tingling sensation, like before the first Bundesliga matchday in August.

"We are four points clear and have moved one step closer to our main goal."



- Felt like old man's football -



Muller also joked that the Bundesliga without fans feels like “old man's football, 7pm, under floodlights” after Bayern's 2-0 win on Sunday.

Muller admitted it was strange to play Union behind closed doors at its compact Alten Foersterei stadium, which is usually packed with 22,000 passionate home fans.

“It felt a bit like the atmosphere you get for old man's football, 7pm, under floodlights, but as soon as the ball started to roll, the game took our focus,” said Mueller.

The Bundesliga became the first top European league to resume this weekend, using draconian hygiene guidelines, regular testing of players and insisting on games in near-empty stadiums.

Hugging, embracing and handshakes were also banned.