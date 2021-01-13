Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Leverkusen signs defender Fosu-Mensah from Man United Manchester United did not disclose the transfer fee but British media reported that the German club paid around 1.5 million pounds ($2.05 million). Reuters 13 January, 2021 22:20 IST Timothy Fosu-Mensah, 23, played 30 games in all competitions for Manchester United after making his debut in 2016. - TWITTER Reuters 13 January, 2021 22:20 IST Bayer Leverkusen has signed versatile Dutch defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah from Manchester United on a three-year contract, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.United did not disclose the transfer fee but British media reported that the German club paid around 1.5 million pounds ($2.05 million) for the Netherlands international.Fosu-Mensah, 23, played 30 games in all competitions for United after making his debut in 2016. Welcome @tfosumensah!#Bayer04 | #Werkself pic.twitter.com/QBufZKBZOI— Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04fussball) January 13, 2021 "In the last few days I've talked a lot with the coach and conversations... have convinced me that there are great prospects in Leverkusen," Fosu-Mensah, who also played on loan for Fulham and Crystal Palace, said in a statement."Both for me personally and for us as a team. That will be really exciting."Leverkusen is third in the Bundesliga with 29 points after 15 games. It travels to Union Berlin on Friday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos