Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: Head-to-Head count Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich have met each other 103 times in the Bundesliga. Bayern hold the edge in this contest with 48 victories. Team Sportstar CHENNAI 26 May, 2020 20:38 IST Jadon Sancho has scored and assisted a combined 30 goals in the Bundesliga this season. - Getty Images Team Sportstar CHENNAI 26 May, 2020 20:38 IST Bayern Munich can take a significant step towards another Bundesliga title if it can inflict more Klassiker misery on Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.That said, Lucien Favre's side has won the past two meetings at Signal Iduna Park and will feel confident of pulling off a victory that would mark a best run at home against the champion for more than 50 years.Robert Lewandowski is in ruthless form, but Freiburg's Nils Petersen has endured a miserable recent run and will hope to get back among the goals against Eintracht Frankfurt, his favourite opponent.But how the two teams shape up in the head-to-head count? Let's have a look. Total Meetings (In Bundesliga)- 103Wins for Bayern- 48Wins for Dortmund- 26Draws-29 Not just in wins, but Bayern leads the way in terms of goals scored too.Wins for Bayern- 204Wins for Dortmund- 122 Last meeting:Bayern beat Dortmund 4-0 on home turf at the Allianz Arena in November, 2019. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos