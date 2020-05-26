Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: Head-to-Head count

Bayern Munich can take a significant step towards another Bundesliga title if it can inflict more Klassiker misery on Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

That said, Lucien Favre's side has won the past two meetings at Signal Iduna Park and will feel confident of pulling off a victory that would mark a best run at home against the champion for more than 50 years.

Robert Lewandowski is in ruthless form, but Freiburg's Nils Petersen has endured a miserable recent run and will hope to get back among the goals against Eintracht Frankfurt, his favourite opponent.

But how the two teams shape up in the head-to-head count? Let's have a look.

Total Meetings (In Bundesliga)- 103

Wins for Bayern- 48

Wins for Dortmund- 26

Draws-29

Not just in wins, but Bayern leads the way in terms of goals scored too.

Wins for Bayern- 204

Wins for Dortmund- 122

Last meeting:

Bayern beat Dortmund 4-0 on home turf at the Allianz Arena in November, 2019.