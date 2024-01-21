MagazineBuy Print

Bundesliga: Leverkusen score last-gasp goal to snatch 3-2 comeback win at Leipzig

It was the second consecutive match that Xabi Alonso’s team won with a last-gasp goal after their stoppage-time win over Augsburg last week.

Published : Jan 21, 2024 07:58 IST , LEIPZIG - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Bayer Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapie celebrates scoring their third goal with Florian Wirtz (r) and Nathan Tella (l).
Bayer Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapie celebrates scoring their third goal with Florian Wirtz (r) and Nathan Tella (l). | Photo Credit: ANNEGRET HILSE
infoIcon

Bayer Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapie celebrates scoring their third goal with Florian Wirtz (r) and Nathan Tella (l). | Photo Credit: ANNEGRET HILSE

Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen twice came from a goal down and then bagged a second half stoppage time winner through Piero Hincapie to snatch a 3-2 win at RB Leipzig on Saturday and remain unbeaten in the league this season.

It was the second consecutive match that Xabi Alonso’s team won with a last-gasp goal after their stoppage-time win over Augsburg last week.

Leverkusen, unbeaten in 27 consecutive matches across all competitions this season, are now on 48 points from 18 games, with second-placed Bayern Munich, who play Werder Bremen on Sunday, on 41 from 16 matches.

Leipzig, who have now gone three league games without a win for the first time under coach Marco Rose, are fourth on 33 points, level with fifth-placed Borussia Dortmund, winners 4-0 over Cologne.

Leipzig completely overran the visitors early in the first half and had missed two golden chances by the time they took a seventh minute lead with Xavi Simons’ superb goal after he twice controlled the ball in the air and then turned on the spot to beat keeper Lukas Hradecky.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

Leverkusen, who now have more league wins than in the entire previous season, were nowhere to be seen in the first half and also had Jeremie Frimpong taken off injured after half an hour.

But they shot out of the blocks after the break, equalising in the 47th through Nathan Tella after being left completely unmarked at the far post and tapping in an Alejandro Grimaldo cutback.

They came close with Florian Wirtz a little later but Leipzig went back in front against the run of play with a textbook break, a perfect Dani Olmo through ball and a one-touch finish from their top scorer Lois Openda in the 56th.

That, however, only lasted seven minutes as the visitors drew level once more with Jonathan Tah rising high at the far post to head in a curling Jonas Hofmann corner.

The visitors’ sensational comeback was complete in stoppage time when Hincapie shook off his marker and slid in at the far post to connect with Grimaldo’s corner.

