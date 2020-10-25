Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Bundesliga: Wolfsburg beats Bielefeld 2-1 for first win of season Two goals in two minutes from Wout Weghorst and Maximilian Arnold in the 19th and 20th proved to be enough for Wolfsburg’s first win of the season. PTI 25 October, 2020 22:53 IST Wolfsburg player celebrate after scoring a goal against Arminia Bielefeld during their Bundesliga fixture - TWITTER/BUNDESLIGA PTI 25 October, 2020 22:53 IST Wolfsburg held on to beat visiting Arminia Bielefeld 2-1 on Sunday for its first win of the season in the Bundesliga.Sven Schipplock’s 80th-minute strike gave Bielefeld hope of a point and prompted the home side to scramble to prevent an equalizer for what would have been its fifth consecutive draw in five games.Manuel Prietl struck the post minutes later but it was as close as the visitors came.ALSO READ| Calvert-Lewin reaping rewards of playing regularly at Everton, says Rooney Two goals in two minutes from Wout Weghorst and Maximilian Arnold in the 19th and 20th proved to be enough for Wolfsburg’s first win at home in the league for eight months.Werder Bremen was hosting Hoffenheim later. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos