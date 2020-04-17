Watch: The rise and rise of Dortmund's Jadon Sancho

Ever since his exploits with England's U17 team at the FIFA U17 World Cup in 2017, Manchester City's youth product Jadon Sancho has been the top target for Europe's elite clubs. Despite reiterating multiple times that he is happy at this current club Borussia Dortmund, rumours surrounding the winger do not seem to die down.

While Pep Guardiola felt the youngster might not be ineterested in a return to Manchester City, rivals Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool are keen for his signature. Here is the talented forward's story