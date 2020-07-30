Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Dortmund captain Reus still injured, to miss pre-season Marco Reus has missed most of the year already after suffering a groin problem in February, yet his comeback has now been delayed due to another injury. Reuters BERLIN 30 July, 2020 17:32 IST Marco Reus has been plagued by several major injuries throughout his career. - Bongarts Reuters BERLIN 30 July, 2020 17:32 IST Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus will be sidelined for an indefinite period after failing to recover from injury, the Bundesliga club said as it began pre-season training on Thursday.Germany international Reus has missed most of the year already after suffering a groin problem in February, yet his comeback has now been delayed due to another injury.“Borussia Dortmund will still have to be without Marco Reus,” the club said in a statement.“The captain has problems with tendon inflammation at the same injured groin muscle. He will be out for an indefinite period.”READ | FIFA ratifies $1.5 billion coronavirus relief plan “Reus has worked intensively in recent months and has taken steps forward. But he still has problems with some movements.”Dortmund finished second behind Bayern Munich, which won a record eighth successive league title. The new Bundesliga season starts on Sept. 18.The Ruhr valley club last won the league in 2012 under then coach Juergen Klopp before the arrival of Reus.The 31-year-old has been plagued by several major injuries and missed Germany's winning 2014 World Cup run. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess on Friday, 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos