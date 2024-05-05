Bundesliga: Champions Leverkusen continues unbeaten streak with 5-1 win over Frankfurt

Champion Bayer Leverkusen extended its unbeaten streak as it secured a 5-1 away victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

The result leaves Leverkusen at the summit with 84 points, while Frankfurt sits sixth with 45. Leverkusen’s record unbeaten run now extends to 48 matches across all competitions.

Leverkusen broke the deadlock with Granit Xhaka’s bending strike from outside the box after 12 minutes, while Frankfurt equalised at the 32nd minute with Hugo Ekitike’s perfectly timed header, surpassing Leverkusen’s defence.

ALSO READ | Premier League 2023-24: Rejuvenated Liverpool dents Tottenham’s Champions League push

Leverkusen regained the lead just before halftime with Patrick Schick’s towering header, and secured the third goal in the 58th minute from a penalty converted by Exequiel Palacios after Niels Nkounkou pulled Nathan Tella by the shirt.

Jeremie Frimpong added a fourth for the visitors at the 77th minute, tapping in from short distance a cross into the box while Victor Boniface made it five from the penalty spot a minute before time after Ansgar Knauff tripped Frimpong.