Football Bundesliga Bundesliga RB Leipzig powers past Hertha Berlin to close in on Bayern Munich RB Leipzig's 3-0 win over Hertha Berlin took it to just two points behind Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich. Wolfsburg and Frankfurt are in third and fourth place. Reuters 21 February, 2021 23:22 IST RB Leipzig is in second place in the 2020-21 Bundesliga standings with 47 points, while Bayern Munich is on top with 49 following its 2-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday. RB Leipzig eased past Hertha Berlin 3-0 on Sunday to cut the gap with leader Bayern Munich to two points with its fourth consecutive Bundesliga victory.Marcel Sabitzer put the visitor in front in the 28th minute with a ferocious shot from 30 metres out that went straight into the top corner with Hertha goalkeeper Rune Jarstein frozen to the spot on a sunny afternoon in the capital.Nordi Mukiele then took advantage of a mistake by Hertha's Matteo Guendouzi in the box to drill the ball in and double his side's lead in the 71st.Leipzig, which lost 2-0 to Liverpool in its Champions League round-of-16 first leg on Tuesday, was initially on the backfoot with Hertha missing several good chances before Sabitzer's goal against the run of play.It then survived late pressure from Hertha with keeper Peter Gulacsi coming to the rescue twice before Willi Orban headed in Leipzig's third goal in the 84th to seal the win.The Saxony club is in second place on 47 points, with Bayern top on 49 following its 2-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday. VfL Wolfsburg and Frankfurt are on 42 in third and fourth place, respectively.Hertha is now without a win in its last eight league games and is stuck in 15th place, level on 18 points with 16th-placed Arminia Bielefeld, which sits in the relegation playoff spot.