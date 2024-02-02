Bundesliga 2023-24: Sancho to miss Dortmund’s clash with Heidenheim

English winger Jadon Sancho will miss Borussia Dortmund’s match at Heidenheim on Saturday, having failed to overcome a muscular issue.

Sancho was one of several Dortmund players not to make the trip on Friday.

Alongside Sancho, goalkeeper Gregor Kobel and midfielders Julian Brandt and Marco Reus have been ruled out with flu.

On Wednesday, Dortmund coach Edin Terzic told reporters Sancho was in doubt for the game.

“Jadon has muscular problems in his adductor area, which is not surprising given his long break from playing. We won’t be taking too many risks.”

Sancho returned to Dortmund in January on loan until the end of the season after an unhappy stint at Manchester United, where he had been benched since August after falling out with manager Erik Ten Hag.

The 23-year-old played for Dortmund from 2017 to 2021 before a big-money move to United, where he scored just 12 times in 82 appearances.

Since returning to Dortmund, Sancho has laid on two assists in three matches, having started his past two games.

Fourth-placed Dortmund has won each of its matches since Sancho’s return and is the only side in the league to win three from three in 2024.