Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Union Berlin permitted to have 2000 fans at last game The club said the Berlin senate approved a pilot project Monday to have limited attendance for the game despite ongoing restrictions amid the pandemic. PTI BERLIN 18 May, 2021 10:13 IST The Stadion An der Alten Forsterei will play host to the game between the two sides on Saturday. - REUTERS PTI BERLIN 18 May, 2021 10:13 IST Union Berlin was granted permission to have about 2000 fans attend its home game against Leipzig on Saturday for its final Bundesliga game of the season.The club said the Berlin senate approved a pilot project Monday to have limited attendance for the game despite ongoing restrictions amid the pandemic.ALSO READ | Guardiola hopes Aguero is fit for final City game at EtihadAny fans attending will be asked to undergo a "preventative quick test" for COVID-19, apart from those already vaccinated, Union said."The risk situation is continuously checked and reassessed," the club said.Union last had some 4,500 fans in its Stadion An der Alten Försterei for Freiburg's visit in the fifth round on October 24. Every game since has been played without spectators.