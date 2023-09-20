Preview
Manchester United might have to summon the spirit of 1999 when it opens its Champions League campaign at old rival Bayern Munich.
United has started the Premier League with three losses in its opening five games and was booed by its own fans after the latest defeat against Brighton on Saturday.
Related | Stage set for tactical showdown of Ten Hag and Tuchel
Off-field issues involving Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho and Antony have provided unwanted distractions for United manager Erik ten Hag, who insisted after losing to Brighton that the team is not in crisis.
Read full preview HERE
Bayern Munich vs Manchester United Predicted XI
Bayern Munich predicted XI: Ulreich(GK); Mazraoui, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Laimer, Goretzka; Sane, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane
Manchester United predicted XI: Onana(GK); Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Reguilon; Casemiro, Eriksen; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund
Kick-off, telecast and live-streaming info
When and where is the Bayern Munich vs Manchester United Champions League match kicking off?
Where can you watch the live telecast of the Bayern Munich vs Manchester United Champions League match?
Where can you live stream the Bayern Munich vs Manchester United Champions League match?
Latest on Sportstar
- Bayern Munich vs Man United LIVE streaming info, UCL 2023-24: How to watch Champions League match; Predicted XI
- Manchester City ‘in trouble’ after Silva adds to injury list, says Guardiola
- Bayern Munich vs Manchester United, UEFA Champions League 2023: Last five meetings between Bayern and United
- Asian Games 2023: Full list of Indian athletes who have qualified
- F1: Max Verstappen primed to roar back at ‘old school’ Japan GP
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE