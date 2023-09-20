Bayern Munich vs Man United LIVE streaming info, UCL 2023-24: How to watch Champions League match; Predicted XI

Preview

Manchester United might have to summon the spirit of 1999 when it opens its Champions League campaign at old rival Bayern Munich.

United has started the Premier League with three losses in its opening five games and was booed by its own fans after the latest defeat against Brighton on Saturday.

Off-field issues involving Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho and Antony have provided unwanted distractions for United manager Erik ten Hag, who insisted after losing to Brighton that the team is not in crisis.

Bayern Munich vs Manchester United Predicted XI

Bayern Munich predicted XI: Ulreich(GK); Mazraoui, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Laimer, Goretzka; Sane, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane

Manchester United predicted XI: Onana(GK); Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Reguilon; Casemiro, Eriksen; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

