MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bayern Munich vs Man United LIVE streaming info, UCL 2023-24: How to watch Champions League match; Predicted XI

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the Bayern Munich vs Manchester United Champions League 2023-24 match in India. 

Published : Sep 20, 2023 10:36 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Manchester United’s manager Erik ten Hag, center, walks on the pitch during a training session at Carrington, Manchester, England, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. 
Manchester United’s manager Erik ten Hag, center, walks on the pitch during a training session at Carrington, Manchester, England, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023.  | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Manchester United’s manager Erik ten Hag, center, walks on the pitch during a training session at Carrington, Manchester, England, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023.  | Photo Credit: AP

Preview

Manchester United might have to summon the spirit of 1999 when it opens its Champions League campaign at old rival Bayern Munich.

United has started the Premier League with three losses in its opening five games and was booed by its own fans after the latest defeat against Brighton on Saturday.

Related | Stage set for tactical showdown of Ten Hag and Tuchel

Off-field issues involving Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho and Antony have provided unwanted distractions for United manager Erik ten Hag, who insisted after losing to Brighton that the team is not in crisis.

Read full preview HERE

Bayern Munich vs Manchester United Predicted XI

Bayern Munich predicted XI: Ulreich(GK); Mazraoui, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Laimer, Goretzka; Sane, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane

Manchester United predicted XI: Onana(GK); Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Reguilon; Casemiro, Eriksen; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Kick-off, telecast and live-streaming info

When and where is the Bayern Munich vs Manchester United Champions League match kicking off?
The Bayern Munich vs Manchester United Champions League match will kick-off at 12:30 AM, Thursday, September 21.
Where can you watch the live telecast of the Bayern Munich vs Manchester United Champions League match?
The Bayern Munich vs Manchester United Champions League match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network in India.
Where can you live stream the Bayern Munich vs Manchester United Champions League match?
The Bayern Munich vs Manchester United Champions League match can be live streamed on the Sony Liv app and website in India

Related Topics

Bayern Munich /

Manchester United /

UEFA Champions League 2023-24 /

UEFA Champions League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bayern Munich vs Man United LIVE streaming info, UCL 2023-24: How to watch Champions League match; Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  2. Manchester City ‘in trouble’ after Silva adds to injury list, says Guardiola
    Reuters
  3. Bayern Munich vs Manchester United, UEFA Champions League 2023: Last five meetings between Bayern and United
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: Full list of Indian athletes who have qualified
    Team Sportstar
  5. F1: Max Verstappen primed to roar back at ‘old school’ Japan GP
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. Bayern Munich vs Man United LIVE streaming info, UCL 2023-24: How to watch Champions League match; Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bayern Munich vs Manchester United, UEFA Champions League 2023: Last five meetings between Bayern and United
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bayern Munich vs Manchester United Head-to-head: UEFA Champions League, FCB v MUN H2H, UCL 2023-24
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bayern Munich vs Manchester United, Champions League: Stage set for tactical showdown of Ten Hag and Tuchel
    Pranay Rajiv
  5. Manchester City favourites to win Champions League, says Ancelotti
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bayern Munich vs Man United LIVE streaming info, UCL 2023-24: How to watch Champions League match; Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  2. Manchester City ‘in trouble’ after Silva adds to injury list, says Guardiola
    Reuters
  3. Bayern Munich vs Manchester United, UEFA Champions League 2023: Last five meetings between Bayern and United
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: Full list of Indian athletes who have qualified
    Team Sportstar
  5. F1: Max Verstappen primed to roar back at ‘old school’ Japan GP
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment