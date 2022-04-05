Champions League: Man City vs Atletico Madrid, Benfica vs Liverpool, head-to-head, UCL updates

Champions League action returns with Manchester City, Atletico Madrid, Liverpool and Benfica in tonight's matches in the quarterfinals.

Manchester City's match against Atletico Madrid is touted as one that will have a clash of styles, with Guardiola's aggressive approach to Simeone's defensive shield.

The match will take place at the Etihad Stadium as Pep Guardiola aims for his first UEFA Champions League winner's trophy with City -- something it missed last season, after losing out to Chelsea in the final.

Three English clubs and as many Spanish clubs are playing in this round and Chelsea, after winning the League last season, will see the Premier League as a potential contender to indicate which league houses the Champion of Europe.

As of now, Spain leads the list to have the most clubs in the final eight at 55, while England sits second at 50.

Two of the three English clubs, Manchester City and Liverpool, will be in action tonight, while two of the three Spanish sides will play their first legs of the quarterfinals tomorrow night.