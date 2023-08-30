MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Galatasaray, Young Boys, Braga head to Champions League group stage after playoff wins

Galatasaray defender Angelino’s deflected free kick in stoppage time sealed a 2-1 win over Molde in the second leg of their qualifying playoff with a 5-3 aggregate score.

Published : Aug 30, 2023 09:06 IST - 3 MINS READ

AP
Galatasaray’s Mauro Icardi, left, fights for the ball with Molde’s Martin Bjornbak, during the Champions League match.
Galatasaray’s Mauro Icardi, left, fights for the ball with Molde’s Martin Bjornbak, during the Champions League match. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Galatasaray’s Mauro Icardi, left, fights for the ball with Molde’s Martin Bjornbak, during the Champions League match. | Photo Credit: AP

Galatasaray hung on to its lead and Young Boys survived having the frame of its goal struck three times but both ended on Tuesday back in the Champions League group stage.

ALSO READ
Romelu Lukaku lands in Italy to sign loan deal with Roma and reunite with Jose Mourinho

Galatasaray defender Angelino’s deflected free kick in stoppage time sealed a 2-1 win over Molde in the second leg of their qualifying playoff, and a 5-3 aggregate score, minutes after the Norwegian champion had a possible equalizing goal overruled by video review.

ALSO READ | Haaland wins PFA Player of the Year award

Young Boys eventually eased past Maccabi Haifa 3-0, after a scoreless draw in Israel last week, though the Swiss champion rode its luck in the first half.

Braga also booked its place in the 32-team group stage draw Thursday by winning 1-0 at Panathinaikos to complete a 3-1 aggregate score.

ALSO READ
Tottenham out of English League Cup in second round after losing penalty shootout to Fulham

Once a Champions League regular, Galatasaray will be back on the elite stage for the first time since 2019 having come through three qualifying rounds.

Mauro Icardi scored for the third straight game, including in the 3-2 win in Norway last week when he converted a penalty in the seventh minute.

Molde, once the club of a teenaged Erling Haaland, pressed hard in the second half and Eirik Hestad pulled a goal back midway through the second half. Though Veton Berisha put the ball in Galatasaray’s net in the 81st, an offside was spotted on review.

ALSO READ
Ronaldo scores two in Al Nassr’s 4-0 win against Al Shabab

On Thursday, Galatasaray will join Newcastle United, Real Sociedad and Union Berlin in an unusually strong group of lowest-ranked teams in seeding pot 4 of the draw.

ALSO READ | Raphinha replaces Vinicius from Brazil’s squad for World Cup qualifiers

Young Boys will play in the group stage for the third time in six seasons. It got home wins against Juventus and Manchester United in 2018 and 2021, respectively, though never advanced to the knockout rounds.

The Swiss team took control against Maccabi Haifa when Congolese winger Meschack Elia sent in crosses that led to two goals in four minutes midway through the first half, from Cedric Itten’s header and an own goal by defender Abdoulaye Seck.

Young Boy’s Filip Ugrinic, front, celebrates after scoring his side’s third goal during the UEFA Champions League play-off 2nd leg match against Israel’s Maccabi Haifa.
Young Boy’s Filip Ugrinic, front, celebrates after scoring his side’s third goal during the UEFA Champions League play-off 2nd leg match against Israel’s Maccabi Haifa. | Photo Credit: SP
lightbox-info

Young Boy’s Filip Ugrinic, front, celebrates after scoring his side’s third goal during the UEFA Champions League play-off 2nd leg match against Israel’s Maccabi Haifa. | Photo Credit: SP

The win was secured in the first minute of the second half when Filip Ugrinic’s shot was deflected into the Maccabi net.

ALSO READ
Van Dijk charged by FA over red card reaction, could face longer suspension

Braga’s return to the group stage after an 11-year absence was settled by Portugal international forward Bruma finishing off a counterattack in the 83rd.

ALSO READ | Messi aims for more magic as Inter Miami faces Nashville

Panathinaikos drew a crowd of more than 61,000 by moving to the Olympic Stadium in Athens from its historic though compact Leoforos home.

Galatasaray, Young Boys and Braga are now guaranteed prize money of about 20 million euros ($22 million) from UEFA, with bonuses for wins and draws in the group stage.

Molde, Maccabi Haifa and Panathinaikos switch across to the second-tier Europa League group stage. Each is now due at least 9 million euros ($9.7 million) guaranteed from UEFA plus less lucrative bonuses for future results.

Related Topics

Galatasaray /

Young Boys /

sporting braga /

UEFA /

Champions League /

UEFA Champions League 2023-24 /

Real Sociedad /

Newcastle United /

Union Berlin /

Juventus /

Manchester United

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Galatasaray, Young Boys, Braga head to Champions League group stage after playoff wins
    AP
  2. Messi aims for more magic as Inter Miami faces Nashville
    Reuters
  3. Romelu Lukaku lands in Italy to sign loan deal with Roma and reunite with Jose Mourinho
    AP
  4. Raphinha replaces Vinicius from Brazil’s squad for World Cup qualifiers
    AP
  5. Tottenham out of English League Cup in second round after losing penalty shootout to Fulham
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. Galatasaray, Young Boys, Braga head to Champions League group stage after playoff wins
    AP
  2. Rangers, Marseille set sights on Champions League as Faroese dream
    AFP
  3. Champions League final: Lukaku’s great career marred by unfortunate moments
    Team Sportstar
  4. ‘We made history’: Emotional Man City players hail treble success
    Reuters
  5. How Man City 2023 stack up against Guardiola’s 2009 Barcelona
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Galatasaray, Young Boys, Braga head to Champions League group stage after playoff wins
    AP
  2. Messi aims for more magic as Inter Miami faces Nashville
    Reuters
  3. Romelu Lukaku lands in Italy to sign loan deal with Roma and reunite with Jose Mourinho
    AP
  4. Raphinha replaces Vinicius from Brazil’s squad for World Cup qualifiers
    AP
  5. Tottenham out of English League Cup in second round after losing penalty shootout to Fulham
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment