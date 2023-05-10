UEFA Champions League

Haaland’s father removed from Bernabeu seat after City equaliser

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland’s father Alfie says he was escorted from his seat inside the Bernabeu Stadium on Tuesday after apparently taunting Real Madrid fans following City’s equaliser in the Champions League semifinal.

Reuters
LONDON 10 May, 2023 17:22 IST
LONDON 10 May, 2023 17:22 IST
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, left.

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, left. | Photo Credit: AP

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland’s father Alfie says he was escorted from his seat inside the Bernabeu Stadium on Tuesday after apparently taunting Real Madrid fans following City’s equaliser in the Champions League semifinal.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland’s father Alfie says he was escorted from his seat inside the Bernabeu Stadium on Tuesday after apparently taunting Real Madrid fans following City’s equaliser in the Champions League semifinal.

Videos on social media show Alfie, who used to play for Manchester City, cupping his ear to Real fans after Kevin de Bruyne’s stunning equaliser in the 1-1 draw.

Also Read
Xabi Alonso takes on Mourinho after transforming Leverkusen

Security guards are then seen ushering him from his seat.

“OK. RM was not happy we were celebrating KDB goal,” Haaland, whose son has scored 51 goals for city in his first season in England, said on Twitter. “Other than that we had to move because RM fans not happy with 1-1.”

Vinicius Junior had given the hosts the lead in a pulsating first leg but De Bruyne’s equally stunning strike means City is slight favourites to progress to the final in Istanbul.

The winners will play either Inter Milan or AC Milan.

Read more stories on UEFA Champions League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero now dominating Premier League

Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League Final preview: Team news, players to watch out for

Champions League semifinal leg 2: Real Madrid v Manchester City preview; star players; injury update

Slide shows

Chelsea 1-0 Manchester City: 2021 Champions League final in pictures

UCL: Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar to headline group stage

Barcelona's four years of Champions League misery

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us