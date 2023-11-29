MagazineBuy Print

Champions League 2023: VAR official removed after Mbappe’s late penalty for PSG vs. Newcastle

The VAR specialist from Poland, Tomasz Kwiatkowski, is no longer listed to work at the Real Sociedad-Salzburg game and has been replaced by a German match official.

Published : Nov 29, 2023 17:05 IST , GENEVA - 3 MINS READ

AP
Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain scores the team’s first goal from a penalty kick during the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United FC at Parc des Princes on November 28, 2023 in Paris, France.
Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain scores the team’s first goal from a penalty kick during the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United FC at Parc des Princes on November 28, 2023 in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain scores the team's first goal from a penalty kick during the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United FC at Parc des Princes on November 28, 2023 in Paris, France.

A video review official has been removed from his Champions League game on Wednesday, one day after having a key role in a disputed decision to award Paris Saint-Germain a stoppage-time penalty for handball against Newcastle, which contradicted UEFA’s own advice to referees.

The VAR specialist from Poland, Tomasz Kwiatkowski, is no longer listed to work at the Real Sociedad-Salzburg game and has been replaced by a German match official.

In Paris on Tuesday, Kylian Mbappe scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw after a ball struck Newcastle defender Tino Livramento in the chest and then deflected off his arm. Polish referee Szymon Marciniak awarded a penalty following a VAR review.

ALSO READ: Champions League 2023: Early qualification delights Atletico coach Simeone

Marciniak refereed the Champions League final last season and the 2022 World Cup final with Kwiatkowski in his team. Marciniak initially allowed play to continue Tuesday but awarded the penalty after his video assistant him to review the incident on the pitchside monitor.

However, a UEFA panel of storied coaches and former players said in April that “no handball offence should be called on a player if the ball is previously deflected from his own body, and, in particular when the ball does not go towards the goal.”

The advice to be given to match officials this season was detailed by the panel, chaired by UEFA Chief of Football Zvonimir Boban, in an April 25 statement headlined “UEFA Football Board urges more clarity on handball rule.” “The handball rule, for example, will always be disputed, but we can make it more consistent and aligned with the game’s true nature,” Boban, the former Croatia and AC Milan great, said in April.

UEFA declined to comment Wednesday, in line with a policy not to discuss field-of-play decisions.

ALSO READ: Manchester United in UEFA Champions League: UCL Round of 16 qualification scenarios explained

The current laws of the game allow for handballs to be penalised even if the contact was not intentional and after a deflection if a defender’s arm is judged to be in an unnatural position.

“But his hand is not in an unnatural position,” Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said after the game, “(his hands) are down by his side, but he is in a running motion.” The cross from Ousmane Dembele that struck Livramento was also going backwards — and not towards the goal.

The penalty decision in the PSG game directly affected the standings in the tightly fought Group F, as it kept PSG two points clear of Newcastle in the second qualifying place for the round of 16 behind group leader Borussia Dortmund.

“I feel it is a poor decision, and it’s hugely frustrating for us as you know how little time there is left in the game,” Howe said. “There is nothing we can do about it now.”

Newcastle must now win its home game against last-place AC Milan on December 13 and hope PSG fails to win at Dortmund. The second-place team advances to the Champions League round of 16, and the third-place team goes to the Europa League knockout playoffs.

