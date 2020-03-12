Champions League

Coronavirus: Manchester City-Real Madrid Champions League clash postponed

The UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Real Madrid scheduled to happen at the Etihad Stadium is postponed due to coronavirus outbreak.

12 March, 2020 21:58 IST

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane and Manchester City's Pep Guardiola.   -  Getty Images

The Champions League last 16, second legs between Manchester City and Real Madrid and Juventus and Lyon became the latest high-profile football matches to be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, UEFA confirmed on Thursday.

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for the virus, forcing players and staff of the Italian champion into quarantine.

Madrid players have also been put into quarantine after one of the club's basketball players tested positive for COVID-19.

