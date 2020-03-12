Football Champions League Champions League Coronavirus: Manchester City-Real Madrid Champions League clash postponed The UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Real Madrid scheduled to happen at the Etihad Stadium is postponed due to coronavirus outbreak. AFP 12 March, 2020 21:58 IST Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane and Manchester City's Pep Guardiola. - Getty Images AFP 12 March, 2020 21:58 IST The Champions League last 16, second legs between Manchester City and Real Madrid and Juventus and Lyon became the latest high-profile football matches to be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, UEFA confirmed on Thursday.READ | Coronavirus: Sampdoria's Gabbiadini becomes second Serie A player to test positive Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for the virus, forcing players and staff of the Italian champion into quarantine.Madrid players have also been put into quarantine after one of the club's basketball players tested positive for COVID-19. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos