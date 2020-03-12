Coronavirus: Manchester City-Real Madrid Champions League clash postponed

The Champions League last 16, second legs between Manchester City and Real Madrid and Juventus and Lyon became the latest high-profile football matches to be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, UEFA confirmed on Thursday.

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for the virus, forcing players and staff of the Italian champion into quarantine.

Madrid players have also been put into quarantine after one of the club's basketball players tested positive for COVID-19.