Football UEFA Champions League UEFA Champions League Vinicius goal gives Madrid 14th Champions League win Vinicius tapped in at the far post in the 59th minute to secure Real's fourth European crown in the last seven years. Team Sportstar 29 May, 2022 03:13 IST Vinicius Jr. goal gave Real Madrid the win. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 29 May, 2022 03:13 IST Vinicius Junior's second half tap-in steered Real Madrid to a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in the Champions League final on Saturday for the Spanish champions' record-extending 14th European Cup victory.Vinicius tapped in at the far post from a Federico Valverde pass in the 59th minute after Liverpool had completely dominated the first half, to secure Real's fourth European crown in the last seven years.RELATED | UCL final: Why was Benzema's goal flagged offside? Rule explained Six-time European champions Liverpool, who had come close in the 21st minute through Sadio Mane when his low drive was tipped on to the post by Real keeper Thibaut Courtois, tried to bounce back but the keeper made a string of key saves in the second half. Liverpool vs Real Madrid Champions League final highlights There was a 36-minute delay to the kick off as police tried to hold off people trying to force their way into the Stade de France and trouble was still going on after the game started. Read more stories on UEFA Champions League. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :