Football this week (Nov 6-12): AIFF sacks Prabhakaran; Chelsea holds leader City at the Bridge; Rapinoe plays last match

The past week has seen several important events in football, from Megan Rapinoe playing the last match of her career to Shaji Prabhakaran being sacked as the All India Football Federation (AIFF) secretary general.

Sportstar has a look at some of the notable happenings in the world of football in the week that went by:

Match of the week: Chelsea vs Manchester City

Manchester City moved a point clear at the top of the Premier League standings after a pulsating 4-4 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Erling Haaland scored twice for the Cityzens, only for former City graduate Cole Palmer to level the match from the penalty spot in added time.

City scored first when Spanish defender Marc Cucurella pulled Haaland’s shirt with VAR deciding to award a penalty which the Norwegian coolly converted in the 24th minute.

Five minutes later Chelsea’s 39-year-old Brazilian defender Thiago Silva headed the ball into the net from a corner after expertly losing his marker.

Chelsea’s Thiago Silva, center, celebrates with Conor Gallagher, left, and Nicolas Jackson after scoring their side’s first goal of the game during the British Premier League match against Manchester City, at Stamford Bridge. | Photo Credit: John Walton/ AP

Former City forward Raheem Sterling tapped in after a Josko Gvardiol’s stumble in defence allowed Reece James to cross in the 37th minute.

Well, that was incredible 😍 pic.twitter.com/rcyrIUqlk9 — Premier League (@premierleague) November 12, 2023

But Chelsea’s lead lasted less than 10 minutes before defender Manuel Akanji rose to head City’s equaliser unmarked in first-half injury time.

Haaland bundled in his second just 90 seconds after the restart, but in the 67th minute of a breathless second half, the home side equalised through Nicolas Jackson.

Rodri’s 86th-minute strike seemed to have settled the three points for the defending champion only for it to concede a 94th-minute penalty that Palmer coolly tucked home.

Who said what?

“AIFF’s decision to terminate me comes as a shock. We were working as a team. Charging me for ‘breach of trust’ is a massive allegation. More on this later. I remain a servant of the beautiful game and thank you all who have supported me in my honest effort for Indian football” Shaji Prabhakaran after being sacked as AIFF secretary general

“Just thank you to everyone who’s been on the journey for all this time. It’s been amazing, maybe besides this [possible ACL injury], I couldn’t have written it any different”Megan Rapinoe after the final game of her career.

“I have had to assume the consequences of an act that I did not provoke, that I had not chosen,” she said. “I have received threats, and that is something you never get used to”Jenni Hermoso on receiving threats from Luis Rubiales

What happened in the world of football?

Shaji Prabhakaran sacked as AIFF Secretary General

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) was hurled into crisis after its top-brass decided to sack its secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran citing ‘breach of trust’. The decision appeared to be the culmination of months of disagreement happening within the AIFF executive committee over several issues related to the sports finances and administration.

According to sources, the AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey relieved Prabhakaran of his duties after consulting the executive committee members late on Tuesday.

Former AIFF secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat/The Hindu

The AIFF Deputy Secretary, M. Satyanarayan, has been asked to take charge as acting secretary general till a replacement is decided for the post.

According to sources inside the AIFF, Prabhakaran earned the displeasure of the president and executive committee members owing to some arbitrary decisions and actions. Prabhakaran was one of the key associates of Chaubey who swept to power in September 2022, replacing the committee of Praful Patel, who ruled the Federation for 13 years.

US star Rapinoe departs football with injury and defeat in NWSL final

US women’s football icon Megan Rapinoe limped out of the final game of her storied career on Saturday, suffering a suspected torn Achilles tendon less than three minutes into the National Women’s Soccer League Final which her OL Reign team lost to NJ/NY Gotham FC.

OL Reign’s US midfielder #15 Megan Rapinoe (C) poses with friends and family and partner former US basketball player Sue Bird (L) after Gotham FC defeated OL Reign during the National Women’s Soccer League final match at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, on November 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

After several minutes, the dejected OL Reign star limped off the field, fans giving her a massive ovation as she was replaced by Bethany Balcer.

The 38-year-old American had vowed the match was “really the last one,” in a career that included World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019 and gold at the 2012 London Olympics.

Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena dies at 28 after suffering a cardiac arrest mid-game

Ghana international Raphael Dwamena died due to a cardiac arrest on the field during his club KF Egnatia’s Albanian Superliga match against Partizani Tirana on Saturday.

Dwamena, who was 28 years old, collapsed on the ground in the 24th minute of the game and was treated by the medics on the field before being rushed to the nearest hospital, but unfortunately suffered another heart attack on the way and was declared dead.

It was discovered that Dwamena (No 11) had a heart defect back in 2017 but continued to play despite being advised against it. | Photo Credit: AFP

It was discovered that Dwamena had a heart defect back in 2017 but continued to play despite being advised against it.

The player was fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) in 2021 when the striker collapsed in an Austrian Cup match. Dwamena has represented Ghana on the international level as well.

Oliver Kahn launches football academy in India

German goalkeeping legend Oliver Kahn has launched his academy in India, aiming to “transform the landscape of football education” and development in the country.

The Oliver Kahn Academy has plans to establish football and goalkeeping academies across the country, in collaboration with football clubs, sports academies and educational institutions.

The Oliver Kahn Academy has plans to establish football and goalkeeping academies across the country, in collaboration with football clubs, sports academies and educational institutions. | Photo Credit: AP

Kahn said he believes that the country has a wealth of untapped talent.

“India is a country with great potential in football. This country requires the right football education, a disciplined curriculum, and world-class facilities to develop the game,” he said in a statement.

(inputs from agencies)