Colombia vs Brazil LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier?

Brazil, the five-time world champion will be without its star striker Neymar, who is recuperating from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

Published : Nov 16, 2023 21:16 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Brazil will look to turn the tide after a loss to Uruguay and that too, without its highest-ever goalscorer Neymar.
Brazil will look to turn the tide after a loss to Uruguay and that too, without its highest-ever goalscorer Neymar. | Photo Credit: AP
Brazil will look to turn the tide after a loss to Uruguay and that too, without its highest-ever goalscorer Neymar. | Photo Credit: AP

Brazil will look to get back to winning ways when it faces Colombia in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers at the Estadio Metropolitano in Atlantico, Colombia on Thursday.

The five-time world champion will be without its star striker Neymar, who is recuperating from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

Colombia vs Brazil head-to-head
(Last 10 meetings)
Brazil: 6
Colombia: 1
Draw: 3
Last meeting: Brazil 1-0 Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2021 qualifier

However, the team will rest its hopes of goals on forwards Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo, with the former looking in good form with Real Madrid.

But the most important lynchpin for the Selecao would be Bruno Guimaraes, who will have the responsibility to marshall the midfield in the absence of Casemiro.

Colombia vs Brazil form guide:
Colombia: WWDDD
Brazil: LWWDL

Brazil sits third in the table in the CONCACAF qualifiers, before the start of this round of the matches, and a win here can take it to second, provided the results of other matches go its way.

Colombia, on the other hand, is fifth in the table and can go third of all other matches in this round end in a draw.

Colombia vs Brazil live streaming info:
When and where will Colombia vs Brazil be played?
The FIFA World Cup qualifier between Colombia and Brazil will be played at the Estadio Metropolitano in Atlantico, Colombia.
Where to live stream Colombia vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier?
The FIFA World Cup qualifier, Colombia vs Brazil, will not be live telecast on TV. However, it will be live streamed on FIFA+.

