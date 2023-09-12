MagazineBuy Print

Blood donors offered free tickets to watch Copa do Brasil final

The campaign organised in partnership with the Rio State Health Department is offering free entry to the first leg of the final between Flamengo and Sao Paulo.

Published : Sep 12, 2023 08:31 IST , Mexico City - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
View of the match ball prior to a semifinal second leg match between Flamengo and Gremio as part of Copa do Brasil 2023 at Maracana Stadium.
View of the match ball prior to a semifinal second leg match between Flamengo and Gremio as part of Copa do Brasil 2023 at Maracana Stadium. | Photo Credit: WAGNER MEIER/Getty Images
infoIcon

View of the match ball prior to a semifinal second leg match between Flamengo and Gremio as part of Copa do Brasil 2023 at Maracana Stadium. | Photo Credit: WAGNER MEIER/Getty Images

Blood donors have been given the chance to watch Sunday’s Copa do Brasil final at the Maracana for free after the Rio de Janeiro State Sports Superintendence which runs the stadium announced it was giving away 100 tickets.

The campaign organised in partnership with the Rio State Health Department is offering free entry to the first leg of the final between Flamengo and Sao Paulo.

READ MORE | Peru shamans ‘neutralise’ Brazil’s Neymar in World Cup qualifier ritual

The first 100 fans to donate blood at the Hemorio (Instituto Estadual de Hematologia Arthur de Siqueira Cavalcanti) on matchday will get the tickets.

“Our Hemorio has a lot to thank the initiatives that combine the passion for football, the passion for Flamengo, with the passion for saving lives,” the state’s health secretary Luiz Antonio, known as Dr Luizinho, said in a video message on social media.

The match marks the reopening of the Maracana, which had to close last month for repairs to the pitch after heavy rain. 

Related Topics

Maracana Stadium /

Flamengo /

Sao Paulo

