Coronavirus: Where do Europe's major football leagues stand?

Football across Europe's major leagues remains on hold as the continent battles the coronavirus pandemic.

Though the tide appears to be turning in the fight against the spread of the virus, two leagues have decided the 2019-20 season cannot be resumed.

Others are steadfast in their determination to finish the campaign and crown champions through games that will likely take place behind closed doors.

Here we look at the state of play across the top leagues.

Premier League – SUSPENDED

All professional football in England was suspended on March 13, putting Liverpool's march to a first top-flight title since 1990 on hold.

Liverpool was a massive 25 points clear of defending champion Manchester City when the season was suspended. The Premier League clubs remain committed to finishing the season "when it is safe and appropriate to do so".

The league's 20 clubs were reportedly told in a videoconference on Friday that neutral venues would be needed to finish the season.

LaLiga – SUSPENDED

LaLiga saw its season suspended indefinitely on March 23 but preparations for a return appear to be ramping up.

Spain's prime minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday that players could return to individual training on May 4.

There remains, however, no indication as to when the season can resume, with Barcelona two points clear of arch-rival Real Madrid, while Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui said players will need "at least five weeks" to prepare.

Bundesliga – SUSPENDED

On hold since March 13, the German Football League (DFL) had been taking steps towards a May 9 return but left the final decision in the hands of the government, which then elected to delay making a ruling until May 6.

Hopes of a resumption next week now appear faint, meaning fans face a longer wait to find out if Bayern Munich, which lead the Bundesliga by four points, can retain the title.

Serie A – SUSPENDED

Friday's emergency meeting of Lega Serie A reportedly saw all 20 teams agree to resume the campaign, suspended since March 9.

All teams in Italy are set to return to training on May 18, the day after the government's existing lockdown measures expire.

Juventus was one point clear of Lazio at the top when the season was brought to a halt.

Ligue 1 – CANCELLED

The decision was effectively taken out of the hands of the French football authorities this week when the government ruled that no sporting events could take place before September.

The Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) met on Thursday and declared Paris Saint-Germain, which was 12 points clear at the top of Ligue 1, champion on a points-per-game basis. Marseille and Rennes join it in next season's Champions League.

Toulouse and Amiens were relegated and replaced by the top two from Ligue 2, Lorient and Lens, with Nimes spared as the relegation play-offs were scrapped.

Eredivisie – CANCELLED

Following an announcement from the Dutch government last month that all events would be banned until September, the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) declared its intention to end the season in the Netherlands.

Ajax and AZ were level on points at the top of Eredivisie when it was suspended, but the decision was made not to declare a champion or relegate any teams. The top two go into the Champions League.