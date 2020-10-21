Football Football Former Socceroos great Kewell tests positive for COVID-19 The 42-year-old Socceroos great, who played for Leeds United and Liverpool in the Premier League, felt unwell at the weekend and was tested. Reuters 21 October, 2020 12:15 IST Former Australia international Harry Kewell has tested positive for COVID-19. - FILE PHOTO/AP Reuters 21 October, 2020 12:15 IST Former Australia international Harry Kewell, who is in charge of England Football League Two side Oldham Athletic, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and entered self isolation, the club said.The 42-year-old Socceroos great, who played for Leeds United and Liverpool in the Premier League, felt unwell at the weekend and was tested, which came back positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.He missed Oldham's 1-1 draw with Carlisle United on Tuesday and the club said he would also miss their game against Port Vale on Saturday and Southend on Oct. 27 as he spends at least the next 10 days in isolation. “The daily screening protocol and guidance from the EFL and government is still being followed in what is still a challenging time for all,” the club said on their website.READ| Rashford strikes late as United sinks PSG again, Angelino double lifts Leipzig “Finally, the club would like to wish Harry a quick recovery and look forward to welcoming him back once it is safe for him to do so.”Kewell's later playing career was blighted with injury after several stellar seasons with Leeds, although he still played until 2014 with stints in Turkey, Australia and Qatar. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos