Football

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo's best Serie A goals of 2019-20

Here's a compilation of Cristiano Ronaldo's best goals in the Serie A as he steered Juventus to its ninth successive Italian top-flight title.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
04 August, 2020 15:05 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 31 goals in Juventus' Serie A title-winning campaign.   -  Reuters

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
04 August, 2020 15:05 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a whopping 31 goals to power Juventus to its ninth successive Serie A crown.

Ronaldo, only second to Ciro Immobile in the Serie A top-scorers list, was once again Juve's most successful striker. He has been the club's top goal-scorer since he joined the Italian side two years ago.

RELATED| European football: Champions League slots, promotions, and everything in between

Here are a few of his best goals from the 2019-20 Serie A season:

 

Support Sportstar

Dear Reader,

Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you.

Catch the Chess24 Legends of Chess final LIVE

  Dugout videos

 Related