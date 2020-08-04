WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo's best Serie A goals of 2019-20

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a whopping 31 goals to power Juventus to its ninth successive Serie A crown.

Ronaldo, only second to Ciro Immobile in the Serie A top-scorers list, was once again Juve's most successful striker. He has been the club's top goal-scorer since he joined the Italian side two years ago.

Here are a few of his best goals from the 2019-20 Serie A season: