Cristiano Ronaldo could retire at Juventus, says agent Jorge Mendes

Cristiano Ronaldo's agent said the star could retire at Serie A giant Juventus as the Portuguese star is happy at the Italian club.

Despite some speculation over his future, Ronaldo may retire at Juve, according to Mendes.

Cristiano Ronaldo is happy at Juventus and could finish his career with the Serie A giant, according to agent Jorge Mendes.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner arrived at Juve from Real Madrid in July last year and is contracted until 2022.

Despite some speculation over his future, the 34-year-old may retire at Juve, according to Mendes.

"At Juve, he is happy, there is a great coach [Maurizio Sarri]," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"Yes, he could end his career at Juventus. He has signed a contract."

Ronaldo has scored 39 goals in 62 games since arriving at Juve, including 11 in 19 this season.

Juventus visits Sampdoria in Serie A on Wednesday.