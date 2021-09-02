Football

Ronaldo breaks Daei record of 109 goals for world record in men's football

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo broke Iran's Ali Daei (109) in the all-time men's international leading goal-scorer's list.

02 September, 2021 02:15 IST

Ronaldo celebrates scoring the winner against Ireland.   -  REUTERS

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo broke Iran's Ali Daei (109) in the all-time men's international leading goal-scorer's list on Sunday.

The Portuguese skipper scored the record-breaking 110th goal in the 2-1 win over Ireland in the FIFA 2022 World Cup European qualifier on Wednesday.

Ronaldo reached the mark in 180 matches while Daei scored his 109 goals from 149 matches.

 

Top 10 goal-scorers

PositionPlayerMatchesGoals
1Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)*180111
2Ali Daei (Iran)149109
3Mokhtar Dahari (Malaysia)14289
4Ferenc Puskas (Hungary)8584
5Godfrey Chitalu (Zambia)11179
6Hussein Saeed (Irag)13778
7Pele (Brazil)9277
8Ali Mabkhout (UAE)*9276
9Sandor Koscis (Hungary)6875
9Kunishige Kamamoto (Japan)7675

* active players

