Football Football Ronaldo breaks Daei record of 109 goals for world record in men's football Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo broke Iran's Ali Daei (109) in the all-time men's international leading goal-scorer's list. Team Sportstar 02 September, 2021 02:15 IST Ronaldo celebrates scoring the winner against Ireland. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 02 September, 2021 02:15 IST Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo broke Iran's Ali Daei (109) in the all-time men's international leading goal-scorer's list on Sunday.The Portuguese skipper scored the record-breaking 110th goal in the 2-1 win over Ireland in the FIFA 2022 World Cup European qualifier on Wednesday.Ronaldo reached the mark in 180 matches while Daei scored his 109 goals from 149 matches. Top 10 goal-scorersPositionPlayerMatchesGoals1Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)*1801112Ali Daei (Iran)1491093Mokhtar Dahari (Malaysia)142894Ferenc Puskas (Hungary)85845Godfrey Chitalu (Zambia)111796Hussein Saeed (Irag)137787Pele (Brazil)92778Ali Mabkhout (UAE)*92769Sandor Koscis (Hungary)68759Kunishige Kamamoto (Japan)7675* active playersWATCH | Here are the top 10 moments from Cristiano Ronaldo's first innings at Old Trafford