Ronaldo breaks Daei record of 109 goals for world record in men's football

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo broke Iran's Ali Daei (109) in the all-time men's international leading goal-scorer's list on Sunday.

The Portuguese skipper scored the record-breaking 110th goal in the 2-1 win over Ireland in the FIFA 2022 World Cup European qualifier on Wednesday.

Ronaldo reached the mark in 180 matches while Daei scored his 109 goals from 149 matches.

Top 10 goal-scorers

Position Player Matches Goals 1 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)* 180 111 2 Ali Daei (Iran) 149 109 3 Mokhtar Dahari (Malaysia) 142 89 4 Ferenc Puskas (Hungary) 85 84 5 Godfrey Chitalu (Zambia) 111 79 6 Hussein Saeed (Irag) 137 78 7 Pele (Brazil) 92 77 8 Ali Mabkhout (UAE)* 92 76 9 Sandor Koscis (Hungary) 68 75 9 Kunishige Kamamoto (Japan) 76 75

* active players

