Football

Madrid chief Perez snubs Barcelona Clasico amid tensions

The Catalans will not hold a traditional pre-game lunch between directors of both clubs either, revealed the same source.

AFP
BARCELONA 19 March, 2023 18:01 IST
BARCELONA 19 March, 2023 18:01 IST
FILE PHOTO: Real Madrid CF president Florentino Perez.

FILE PHOTO: Real Madrid CF president Florentino Perez. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Catalans will not hold a traditional pre-game lunch between directors of both clubs either, revealed the same source.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez will not travel to Camp Nou to watch the Clasico in La Liga on Sunday, a Barcelona club source told  AFP.

The Catalans will not hold a traditional pre-game lunch between directors of both clubs either, revealed the same source.

Tensions between the clubs have risen in the past week because of the corruption charge levelled at Barcelona by Spanish prosecutors for paying a former refereeing chief 7.3 million euros ($7.9 million) between 2001 and 2018.

Madrid confirmed last weekend that they would appear in the case as an “injured party” to defend their interests once proceedings move forward.

Barcelona hosts Real Madrid looking to increase its nine-point advantage over its rivals at the top of La Liga, which it is aiming to win for the first time since 2019.

Spanish newspaper  AS reported that it is the first Clasico at Camp Nou Perez has not attended “in 20 years”.

Relations between the two rival clubs seemed to be improving late, as they looked to launch a European Super League project together in 2021 and remain set on the idea.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us