Madrid chief Perez snubs Barcelona Clasico amid tensions

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez will not travel to Camp Nou to watch the Clasico in La Liga on Sunday, a Barcelona club source told AFP.

The Catalans will not hold a traditional pre-game lunch between directors of both clubs either, revealed the same source.

Tensions between the clubs have risen in the past week because of the corruption charge levelled at Barcelona by Spanish prosecutors for paying a former refereeing chief 7.3 million euros ($7.9 million) between 2001 and 2018.

Madrid confirmed last weekend that they would appear in the case as an “injured party” to defend their interests once proceedings move forward.

Barcelona hosts Real Madrid looking to increase its nine-point advantage over its rivals at the top of La Liga, which it is aiming to win for the first time since 2019.

Spanish newspaper AS reported that it is the first Clasico at Camp Nou Perez has not attended “in 20 years”.

Relations between the two rival clubs seemed to be improving late, as they looked to launch a European Super League project together in 2021 and remain set on the idea.