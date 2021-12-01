England coach Wiegman seeks competitive matches after record 20-0 rout of Latvia

England women head coach Sarina Wiegman said Tuesday's 20-0 thrashing of Latvia in the women's World Cup qualifiers was not good for the development of the game, stressing on the need for competitive matches.

England, ranked eighth in the world, recorded its biggest-ever competitive victory after 10 different players found the back of the net in a one-way encounter against Latvia, which is ranked 102nd.

"Of course you want competitive games and these are not competitive games," Wiegman told a news conference.

"We want to develop well-developed countries and the countries that are not that far, so in every country you want to develop the women's game But I don't think it's good that the scores are so high. I know that has the attention of the federations - UEFA and FIFA. I think that's good because I don't think 20-0 is good for the development of anyone."

England is top of Group D in its World Cup qualification campaign with a perfect record of 18 points from six games. It has scored 53 goals and conceded none.

Latvia is bottom without a point, having conceded 46 goals, scoring only twice in its five matches.

The 2023 Women's World Cup will be held in New Zealand and Australia.