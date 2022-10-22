Football

Chelsea vs Manchester United: LIVE streaming info, predicted XI, head to head record, form

Chelsea vs Manchester United: Here is all you need to know before the Premier League game at the Stamford Bridge, London.

Team Sportstar
22 October, 2022 13:50 IST
22 October, 2022 13:50 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped from the Manchester United against Chelsea.

Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped from the Manchester United against Chelsea. | Photo Credit: AFP

Chelsea vs Manchester United: Here is all you need to know before the Premier League game at the Stamford Bridge, London.

PREVIEW

The biggest news from Manchester United this week has been the omission of Cristiano Ronaldo from the squad, after the 37-year-old refused to be subbed in late against Tottenham and stormed off pitch during the mid week fixture.

Also Read
Ten Hag confirms Ronaldo refused to come on as substitute against Tottenham

Manchester United has been on a recovery trail post its 6-3 drubbing at the hands of Manchester City. Since then, it has won two and drawn one.

Manchester United has been unbeaten in its last 10 meetings against Chelsea, and Erik ten Hag would not want that streak to end under his watch.

In Chelsea, the Graham Potter era is well and truly under way. The Blues have been unbeaten under their new manager and have risen to 4th place in the points table.

Unbeaten in six games, including the Champions League win at San Siro over AC Milan, a win against the Red Devils will take Chelsea level on points with Spurs at 23.

It will also create some gap between Chelsea and Manchester United - which trails by just one point and is in 5th place.

HEAD TO HEAD

The last four fixtures between Chelsea and Manchester United in the league have seen just four goals being scored, and have ended in draws.

Overall, Chelsea holds a slender head to head advantage over the Red Devils.

Chelsea vs Manchester United in Premier League
Played - 60
Chelsea - 18
Manchester United - 17
Drawn - 25

FORM

Chelsea
Drew 0-0 vs Brentford
Won 2-0 vs Aston Villa
Won 3-0 vs Wolves
Won 2-1 vs Crystal Palace
Won 2-1 vs West Ham
Manchester United
Won 2-0 vs Tottenham Hotspur
Drew 0-0 vs Newcastle United
Won 2-1 vs Everton
Lost 6-3 vs Manchester City
Won 3-1 vs Arsenal

PREDICTED XI

Chelsea: Kepa - Azpilicueta, Silva, Chalobah - Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell - Sterling, Mount; Aubameyang

Manchester United: De Gea - Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw - Casemiro, Fred - Antony, Fernandes, Sancho - Rashford

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

When does Chelsea play Manchester United in Premier League?

The Chelsea vs Manchester United will kick-off at 10:00 PM IST/5:30 PM BST on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United?

The Premier League match will be telecast live on Star Sports Select in India. It can also be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar app.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup: India campaign review - what Blue Lionesses can learn from early exit

Watch: Benzema, Putellas win Ballon d’Or, Mane wins Socrates award

WATCH: FIFA U17 WWC - USA hammers India 8-0 in record-breaking opening win

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us