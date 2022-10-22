PREVIEW

The biggest news from Manchester United this week has been the omission of Cristiano Ronaldo from the squad, after the 37-year-old refused to be subbed in late against Tottenham and stormed off pitch during the mid week fixture.

Manchester United has been on a recovery trail post its 6-3 drubbing at the hands of Manchester City. Since then, it has won two and drawn one.

Manchester United has been unbeaten in its last 10 meetings against Chelsea, and Erik ten Hag would not want that streak to end under his watch.

In Chelsea, the Graham Potter era is well and truly under way. The Blues have been unbeaten under their new manager and have risen to 4th place in the points table.

Unbeaten in six games, including the Champions League win at San Siro over AC Milan, a win against the Red Devils will take Chelsea level on points with Spurs at 23.

It will also create some gap between Chelsea and Manchester United - which trails by just one point and is in 5th place.

HEAD TO HEAD

The last four fixtures between Chelsea and Manchester United in the league have seen just four goals being scored, and have ended in draws.

Overall, Chelsea holds a slender head to head advantage over the Red Devils.

Chelsea vs Manchester United in Premier League Played - 60 Chelsea - 18 Manchester United - 17 Drawn - 25

FORM

Chelsea Drew 0-0 vs Brentford Won 2-0 vs Aston Villa Won 3-0 vs Wolves Won 2-1 vs Crystal Palace Won 2-1 vs West Ham

Manchester United Won 2-0 vs Tottenham Hotspur Drew 0-0 vs Newcastle United Won 2-1 vs Everton Lost 6-3 vs Manchester City Won 3-1 vs Arsenal

PREDICTED XI

Chelsea: Kepa - Azpilicueta, Silva, Chalobah - Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell - Sterling, Mount; Aubameyang

Manchester United: De Gea - Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw - Casemiro, Fred - Antony, Fernandes, Sancho - Rashford

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

When does Chelsea play Manchester United in Premier League?

The Chelsea vs Manchester United will kick-off at 10:00 PM IST/5:30 PM BST on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United?

The Premier League match will be telecast live on Star Sports Select in India. It can also be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar app.