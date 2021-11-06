Villa slump continues as Armstrong earns Southampton win

Aston Villa suffered a fifth successive Premier League defeat as Adam Armstrong’s stunning early strike earned Southampton a 1-0 home victory on Friday.

MATCH CENTRE

Former Blackburn Rovers forward Armstrong had not scored since his debut on the opening game of the season but ended his drought in powerful strike in the third minute.

ALSO READ - Fans deserve a team with ‘will to fight’ - Conte

A lacklustre Villa was fortunate not to be further behind before half-time as Southampton wasted some good chances and although it improved after the break Dean Smith’s side did not do enough to merit a point.

Southampton moved up to 12th place with 14 points from 11 games while Villa is 15th, only three points ahead of third-from-bottom Burnley.