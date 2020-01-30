Football EPL EPL Bruno Fernandes to Man Utd: Agent shares contract photo ahead of transfer The first image of Bruno Fernandes as a Manchester United player emerged on his agent's Instagram account on Thursday. Patric Ridge 30 January, 2020 21:35 IST Bruno Fernandes is signing for Man Utd - Getty Images Patric Ridge 30 January, 2020 21:35 IST Bruno Fernandes looks to have signed his contract with Manchester United after his agent posted a photo on Instagram.United confirmed on Wednesday it had reached an agreement with Sporting CP to sign Portugal playmaker Fernandes.The fee for Fernandes will be an initial £46.5million (€55m) and a potential further £21.1m (€25m) in add-ons, including additional sums for a number of appearances, Champions League qualification and individual objectives. View this post on Instagram And finally ... @manchesterunited ✍ @brunofernandes.10 @positionumber A post shared by Miguel Pinho (@miguelrubenpinho) on Jan 30, 2020 at 6:57am PST Fernandes is understood to have undergone a medical with United on Thursday, and his representative Miguel Ruben Pinho was the first to share an image of the 25-year-old in his new club's colours.A photo shared to Pinho's official Instagram account showed the agent and Fernandes, wearing a United training kit, standing next to a contract seemingly ready to be signed – or already signed – by the midfielder.Fernandes has long been a reported target of United, while Tottenham and Barcelona have also been credited with an interest in the past. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos