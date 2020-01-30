Bruno Fernandes to Man Utd: Agent shares contract photo ahead of transfer

Bruno Fernandes looks to have signed his contract with Manchester United after his agent posted a photo on Instagram.

United confirmed on Wednesday it had reached an agreement with Sporting CP to sign Portugal playmaker Fernandes.

The fee for Fernandes will be an initial £46.5million (€55m) and a potential further £21.1m (€25m) in add-ons, including additional sums for a number of appearances, Champions League qualification and individual objectives.

Fernandes is understood to have undergone a medical with United on Thursday, and his representative Miguel Ruben Pinho was the first to share an image of the 25-year-old in his new club's colours.

A photo shared to Pinho's official Instagram account showed the agent and Fernandes, wearing a United training kit, standing next to a contract seemingly ready to be signed – or already signed – by the midfielder.

Fernandes has long been a reported target of United, while Tottenham and Barcelona have also been credited with an interest in the past.