Premier League

Palace sacks manager Vieira after 11-game winless run

Reuters
17 March, 2023 13:51 IST
17 March, 2023 13:51 IST
Crystal Palace sacked manager Patrick Vieira after 20 months in charge on Friday after its 1-0 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion left it three points above the relegation zone.

Palace is the only Premier League side without a win in 2023, having drawn five and lost six of their games. Its last league win came on Dec. 31, 2-0 at Bournemouth, and is 12th in the league on 27 points with 11 games to play.

“It is with enormous regret that this difficult decision has been made,” Palace Chairman Steve Parish said.

“Results in recent months have placed us in a precarious league position and we felt a change is necessary to give us the best chance of retaining Premier League status.”

Former France international Vieira, who captained Arsenal to three league titles and four FA Cups as a player, took over from Roy Hodgson in July 2021 on a three-year contract.

Palace finished 12th in Vieira’s first season in charge and reached the FA Cup semi-finals.

The club did not confirm who will replace Vieira or take charge of Sunday’s Premier League trip to leaders Arsenal.

