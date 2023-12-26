MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League 2023-24: Chelsea’s Fernandez out of Palace game, Caicedo doubtful

Chelsea, who was 10th ahead of the Boxing Day fixtures, was already without Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer -- two of its top three scorers -- for the London derby on Wednesday due to suspension.

Published : Dec 26, 2023 22:06 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo in action.
FILE PHOTO: Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Chelsea could play its Premier League game against Crystal Palace without key midfielders Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo, manager Mauricio Pochettino said on Tuesday.

Chelsea, who was 10th ahead of the Boxing Day fixtures, was already without Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer — two of its top three scorers — for the London derby on Wednesday due to suspension.

ALSO READ
Premier League: Newcastle loses to Nottingham Forest at home as Wood scores hat-trick on boxing day

﻿Although Fernandez is recovering from a hernia, Caicedo is ill and nine players are injured, leaving Pochettino without 11 players for the final home game of the year.

Noni Madueke and Romeo Lavia are available after they returned from injury in Chelsea’s loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

“No, Enzo no. But Mo (Caicedo), hopefully yes. Today he was better, yesterday (Saturday) he was a possibility – but it’s a high fever. I hope he can train a little bit and be ready for Palace,” Pochettino told reporters.

“With Lesley (Ugochukwu), we will assess him tomorrow, but I think he felt his hamstring again. I said in the press conference it is important how we reintroduce players, but we were forced because of the problem with Moises to play Lesley.”

ALSO READ
ISL 2023-24: Struggling Mohun Bagan SG meets a thriving Kerala Blasters side in a high profile clash

Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk are expected to start and Christopher Nkunku could make his full debut against Palace.

Chelsea have received a league-high 56 yellow cards but when questioned about the club’s disciplinary record, Pochettino defended his young squad.

“It’s representative of the fact that we play for Chelsea, we are a big club and you feel the pressure,” he said.

“When you are frustrated and lack a bit of experience, it’s somewhere we can improve. It’s Palmer’s first season in the Premier League and it is normal. He is playing for Chelsea. Of course, it’s frustrating.

“But the players care, the players want to win. It’s not about a lack of discipline, it’s about having the ability to read the situation of the game.”

Related Topics

Premier League /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Chelsea

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2023-24: Chelsea’s Fernandez out of Palace game, Caicedo doubtful
    Reuters
  2. SA vs IND, 1st Test: Rahul’s battling fifty keeps India afloat against South Africa after Rabada fifer
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, December 26
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: Struggling Mohun Bagan SG meets a thriving Kerala Blasters side in a high profile clash
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  5. It is good to have a partnership that is promising: Ponnappa on her recent success with Crasto
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League 2023-24: Chelsea’s Fernandez out of Palace game, Caicedo doubtful
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Newcastle loses to Nottingham Forest at home as Wood scores hat-trick on boxing day
    Reuters
  3. Premier League: Manchester United shares rise after Jim Ratcliffe takeover
    Reuters
  4. Newcastle’s Howe ‘desperate’ for Boxing Day redemption after Luton loss
    Reuters
  5. Pochettino unfazed by Chelsea’s poor disciplinary record
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2023-24: Chelsea’s Fernandez out of Palace game, Caicedo doubtful
    Reuters
  2. SA vs IND, 1st Test: Rahul’s battling fifty keeps India afloat against South Africa after Rabada fifer
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, December 26
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: Struggling Mohun Bagan SG meets a thriving Kerala Blasters side in a high profile clash
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  5. It is good to have a partnership that is promising: Ponnappa on her recent success with Crasto
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment