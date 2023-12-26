MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Newcastle loses to Nottingham Forest at home as Wood scores hat-trick on boxing day

Forest’s first win under new coach Nuno Espirito Santo lifted it to 16th in the table on 17 points, five above the relegation zone, while Newcastle’s fourth defeat in its last five league games left it seventh.

Published : Dec 26, 2023 21:04 IST , NEWCASTLE - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Chris Wood of Nottingham Forest celebrates with teammates as they beat Newcastle United on boxing day
Chris Wood of Nottingham Forest celebrates with teammates as they beat Newcastle United on boxing day | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Chris Wood of Nottingham Forest celebrates with teammates as they beat Newcastle United on boxing day | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood scored a superb hat-trick against his former club Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Tuesday to give his struggling side a much-needed 3-1 victory in the Premier League.

Forest’s first win under new coach Nuno Espirito Santo lifted it to 16th in the table on 17 points, five above the relegation zone, while Newcastle’s fourth defeat in its last five league games left it seventh on 29 points.

It was another dull, disjointed performance from a Magpies side which had only conceded four goals at home this season, only to allow a striker deemed surplus to requirements to score three times in one game.

ALSO READ | Who is Jim Ratcliffe, the new co-owner of Man United and which other teams does he own?

Newcastle took the lead in the 23rd minute when Alexander Isak won a penalty as he tried to spin away from Forest full back Ola Aina, and the Swedish striker stepped up to stroke home the spot-kick low to left of keeper Matt Turner.

Wood, who was loaned to Forest by Newcastle in January before being signed permanently, brought his side level just before the break with a close-range tap-in from Anthony Elanga’s centre.

Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White flashed a header just wide and Elanga should have put the visitor ahead six minutes after the break, but his weak effort with the goal at his mercy was easily dealt with by Newcastle keeper Martin Dubravka.

Newcastle’s defence failed to heed those warnings however, and Wood put his side ahead in the 53rd minute with a brilliant solo effort from another counter-attack, dinking the ball past Dubravka with his left foot after a clever run.

Newcastle enjoyed plenty of possession but once again its attack struggled to gel. Only Isak looked dangerous when he got hold of the ball around the Forest box, and the away side was always ready to pounce once the attacks broke down.

New Zealand international Wood completed his hat-trick on the hour mark with another well-taken goal on the counter, rounding Dubravka and coolly slotting home to secure a well-deserved win. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Premier League /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Newcastle United /

Nottingham Forest

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League Highlights, Puneri Paltan 46-28 Patna Pirates: Pankaj, Aslam, Chiyaneh shine in offence as Nadarajan’s high-five helps Puneri win big against Patna
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League: Newcastle loses to Nottingham Forest at home as Wood scores hat-trick on boxing day
    Reuters
  3. Indian sports news wrap, December 26
    Team Sportstar
  4. Kerala State table tennis championships to be a combined affair this time
    Stan Rayan
  5. SA vs IND, 1st Test: Rahul’s battling fifty keeps India afloat against South Africa after Rabada fifer
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League: Newcastle loses to Nottingham Forest at home as Wood scores hat-trick on boxing day
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Manchester United shares rise after Jim Ratcliffe takeover
    Reuters
  3. Newcastle’s Howe ‘desperate’ for Boxing Day redemption after Luton loss
    Reuters
  4. Pochettino unfazed by Chelsea’s poor disciplinary record
    AP
  5. Premier League: Wolves edges past Chelsea 2-1 on Christmas eve courtesy of Doherty’s stoppage time goal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League Highlights, Puneri Paltan 46-28 Patna Pirates: Pankaj, Aslam, Chiyaneh shine in offence as Nadarajan’s high-five helps Puneri win big against Patna
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League: Newcastle loses to Nottingham Forest at home as Wood scores hat-trick on boxing day
    Reuters
  3. Indian sports news wrap, December 26
    Team Sportstar
  4. Kerala State table tennis championships to be a combined affair this time
    Stan Rayan
  5. SA vs IND, 1st Test: Rahul’s battling fifty keeps India afloat against South Africa after Rabada fifer
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment