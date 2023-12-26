Premier League: Newcastle loses to Nottingham Forest at home as Wood scores hat-trick on boxing day

Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood scored a superb hat-trick against his former club Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Tuesday to give his struggling side a much-needed 3-1 victory in the Premier League.

Forest’s first win under new coach Nuno Espirito Santo lifted it to 16th in the table on 17 points, five above the relegation zone, while Newcastle’s fourth defeat in its last five league games left it seventh on 29 points.

It was another dull, disjointed performance from a Magpies side which had only conceded four goals at home this season, only to allow a striker deemed surplus to requirements to score three times in one game.

Newcastle took the lead in the 23rd minute when Alexander Isak won a penalty as he tried to spin away from Forest full back Ola Aina, and the Swedish striker stepped up to stroke home the spot-kick low to left of keeper Matt Turner.

Wood, who was loaned to Forest by Newcastle in January before being signed permanently, brought his side level just before the break with a close-range tap-in from Anthony Elanga’s centre.

Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White flashed a header just wide and Elanga should have put the visitor ahead six minutes after the break, but his weak effort with the goal at his mercy was easily dealt with by Newcastle keeper Martin Dubravka.

Newcastle’s defence failed to heed those warnings however, and Wood put his side ahead in the 53rd minute with a brilliant solo effort from another counter-attack, dinking the ball past Dubravka with his left foot after a clever run.

Newcastle enjoyed plenty of possession but once again its attack struggled to gel. Only Isak looked dangerous when he got hold of the ball around the Forest box, and the away side was always ready to pounce once the attacks broke down.

New Zealand international Wood completed his hat-trick on the hour mark with another well-taken goal on the counter, rounding Dubravka and coolly slotting home to secure a well-deserved win.