Former England defender Cahill leaves Crystal Palace

Former England defender Gary Cahill announced on Sunday that he had left Crystal Palace after two seasons at the Premier League club.

The 35-year-old centre back played 47 games in all competitions for Palace since joining the club on a two-year contract in August 2019 as a free agent after being released by Chelsea.

"After much thought and deliberation, I can confirm that I have left Crystal Palace FC after an enjoyable two years," Cahill tweeted.

"I have really enjoyed my time at the club and I want to extend my sincere thanks to everyone involved at the club, especially the fans and staff who welcomed me," Cahill tweeted on August 1, 2021.

"It's been a privilege to play at Selhurst Park, especially in that first season where I got to experience the atmosphere that the Eagles fans create on a match day."

Cahill did not indicate what his future plans were.

He had 61 caps for England between 2010 and 2018.