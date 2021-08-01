EPL

Former England defender Cahill leaves Crystal Palace

Gary Cahill leaves Crystal Palace after two seasons at the Premier League club.

Reuters
01 August, 2021 20:25 IST

Gary Cahill represented Chelsea before moving to Crystal Palace. - REUTERS

Reuters
01 August, 2021 20:25 IST

Former England defender Gary Cahill announced on Sunday that he had left Crystal Palace after two seasons at the Premier League club.

The 35-year-old centre back played 47 games in all competitions for Palace since joining the club on a two-year contract in August 2019 as a free agent after being released by Chelsea.

ALSO READ - Alexander-Arnold signs long-term contract extension with Liverpool

"After much thought and deliberation, I can confirm that I have left Crystal Palace FC after an enjoyable two years," Cahill tweeted.

 

"It's been a privilege to play at Selhurst Park, especially in that first season where I got to experience the atmosphere that the Eagles fans create on a match day."

Cahill did not indicate what his future plans were.

He had 61 caps for England between 2010 and 2018.

Read more stories on EPL.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App