LIV vs LEI, EPL Live Score: Jota takes Liverpool 2-0 ahead of Leicester

FIRST HALF: LIVERPOOL 2-0 LEICESTER CITY

46+1' PEEEP! PEEP! The first half ends with Liverpool leading 2-0. 7 first-team players missing but Klopp's side hit the top gear from the onset. More on the other side of the short interval. STAY TUNED!

1 minute added to the first half

42' GOOOOALLLL!!! IT'S THAT MAN AGAIN! DIOGO JOTA, WHO HAS BEEN IN RED HOT FORM FOR THE REDS! Robertson receives a cross-field pass with a sublime first touch and then floats the ball into the box. The cross in inch-perfect for the incoming Jota, who heads the ball to his right and past Schmeichel. Sublime football!

34' CORNER NOT GIVEN! Justin dances his way into the centre from the left flank and looks to beat Alisson with a curler. However, the ball drifts wide of the post. Replay shows the ball took a touch off Matip's head.

32' FREE-KICK! For Liverpool on the left flank. Robertson floats it to the far post and Firmino, who was unmarked, drags his header just wide of the far post.

24' JUST WIDE!!! Fofana finds Barnes, who in return frees up Vardy in the left flank. Vardy zips down to the byline before squaring it back to Barnes. He opens up his foot too much and hits it wide of the far post.

21' GOOOOOALLL!!! LIVERPOOL TAKES THE LEAD!! ANND IT'S AN OWN GOAL FROM JONNY EVANS!! A REALLY COMICAL OWN GOAL. A huge blip in concentration and unfortunately for him and the team that the ball ends up in the back of his own net. The ball is curled in from the right post and Evans is marking Mane. The ball comes directly to him. He tries to head the ball away but because of the poor timing, the ball bounces in the wrong direction.

21' CORNER! Milner seeks Jota but Evans gets in the way.

14' SAVE! Jota, this time, forces a straight-forward save from Peter Schmeichel. Firmino sets up Jota in the D, who shifts the ball away from Fuchs and takes a crack at goal.

13' TOO STRONG! Maddinson blocks Robertson's cross and Leicester counter through the left flank. LB Justin bursts down the flank with Fofana charging down the centre. Justin plays an audacious lob cross but the ball spins up and over Fofana for a Liverpool throw-in!

4 shots for Liverpool but the side hasn't managed to find the back of the net yet. On the other hand, Leicester has made a bright start.

4' PENALTY SHOUT!!! But denied by VAR. The ball hits Matip's arm inside the Liverpool area but VAR says it's ball to hand. However, replays shows he might have slightly (!) moved his hand towards the ball? Well, the game goes on.

3' SIDE-NETTING!!! Mane and Liverpool's clever ploy almost works here. Milner curls to it to the near post only to see Mane find the side netting with the header.

2' KEITTAAA!!! CORNER! Keita's long-range effort, after Jota and Mane combine, is parried away by Schmeichel for a corner. First of the game.

1' Leicester gets the game underway. Sporting the away white kit, the Foxes kick off from left to right.

KICK-OFF!!!

The players are now lining up on the pitch. An overcast evening at Anfield.

LIVE UPDATES:

-> Liverpool is currently unbeaten in 63 home league games and needs just one more to set a new outright club record.

-> Leicester is one of only two visiting clubs to have taken any points off Liverpool at Anfield in their last 38 matches.

Liverpool (PL) : WLDWWD

Liverpool all competitions): WWWWWD

Leicester City form (PL): WLLWWW

Leicester City (all competitions): WWWWWW

STARTING XIs:

Liverpool: Alisson, Milner, Fabinho, Matip, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Keita, Jones, Jota, Mane, Firmino

Everton: Schmeichel, Albrighton, Fofana, Evans, Fuchs, Justin, Mendy, Tielemans, Barnes, Maddison, Vardy

Liverpool still world class with key players out, says Leicester's Rodgers

Leicester City does not expect Premier League champion Liverpool to be weakened despite missing important players due to injury and illness ahead of Sunday’s clash between the teams, manager Brendan Rodgers said on Friday.

Rodgers’ former side is without central defenders Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez after both had knee surgery, while right back Trent Alexander-Arnold and skipper Jordan Henderson are also nursing injuries.

Forward Mohamed Salah is unavailable after contracting COVID-19 during the international break while midfielders Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara are battling to return having been out with injuries.

Rodgers, however, said that Liverpool has the squad depth to cope with its problems.

“They’ve got top class players. We’ve seen it ourselves with our injuries that the players have come in and done really well and that’ll be the same for them,” Rodgers told reporters ahead of the clash at Anfield.

“It’s an extremely difficult one. Even with players missing it’s still a squad of world-class players. You’re going to have to be aggressive when you’re defending and clinical in attack. You want to play the best and they have clearly been that.”

Leicester is third in the standings after eight games with 18 points, two less than current leader Tottenham and tied with Chelsea and only below on goal difference, but Rodgers said he would not be drawn into talking about the title race.

“We’ve only played eight games. We want to keep the humility we have in the group and prepare as best as we can for every game,” Rodgers said.