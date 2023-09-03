Premier League: Salah, Szoboszlai score as Liverpool eases past Villa

Dominik Szoboszlai scored his first goal for Liverpool and Mohamed Salah netted his seventh in seven games against Aston Villa as the host eased to a 3-0 Premier League victory at Anfield on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, which has won 10 of its last 12 matches against Villa, climbed to third in the table on 10 points from four games. Villa have six points.

Salah, reportedly a transfer for Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad, netted goal number 188 of his Liverpool career with a toe poke at the back post in the 55th minute.

Szoboszlai had given Liverpool a dream start with a left-footed half-volley from the edge of the 18-yard box after three minutes. Liverpool doubled their lead when Darwin Nunez’s firm shot hit the post and rebounded into the net off Villa defender Matty Cash.

Edouard double fires Palace to 3-2 win over Wolves

French forward Odsonne Edouard struck twice in an action-packed second half to power Crystal Palace to a 3-2 home victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

After a drab opening 45 minutes, Palace scored the opener in the 56th minute as Tyrick Mitchell raced down the left and played a perfectly-weighted pass across the face of the goal for Edouard to poke home.

Wolves levelled through substitute Hwang Hee-chan’s well-directed header, but Palace scored in the 78th when Eberechi Eze showed great individual skill, controlling a Jean-Philippe Mateta pass with a backheel flick before stabbing a shot past Jose Sa.

The host put the contest beyond doubt when Edouard played a one-two with Mateta to breeze through Wolves’ tired defence and tuck away a cool finish, before Matheus Cunha scored a consolation goal for the visitors six minutes into added time.