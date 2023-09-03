MagazineBuy Print

La Liga: Atletico Madrid v Sevilla postponed with torrential rain forecast

The Spanish capital is on alert due to the likelihood of heavy rain throughout Sunday due to a weather front also affecting other Spanish regions.

Published : Sep 03, 2023 18:31 IST , Madrid - 1 MIN READ

AFP
A person runs across a pedestrian area during heavy rain in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Authorities have announced exceptional rainfall for the next few days across the country.
A person runs across a pedestrian area during heavy rain in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Authorities have announced exceptional rainfall for the next few days across the country. | Photo Credit: Alvaro Barrientos/AP
infoIcon

A person runs across a pedestrian area during heavy rain in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Authorities have announced exceptional rainfall for the next few days across the country. | Photo Credit: Alvaro Barrientos/AP

La Liga postponed Atletico Madrid’s match against Sevilla on Sunday because of heavy rain forecast in the Spanish capital.

“(The game) at the Civitas Metropolitano has been postponed due to the bad weather forecast for this afternoon,” Atletico Madrid said in a statement.

RELATED | ‘My legs were shaking’ at Madrid fans singing ‘Hey Jude’: Bellingham

“After conversations with the Spanish football federation, the National Sports Council and both clubs, La Liga took the decision to postpone the game.”

The Spanish capital is on alert due to the likelihood of heavy rain throughout Sunday due to a weather front also affecting other Spanish regions.

Madrid city council asked citizens to “stay indoors and not to go out unless strictly necessary”.

The Spanish State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) issued alerts across much of Spain on Sunday.

“(Madrid) is facing a very complicated afternoon and evening, with all-time record rainfall since 1972 due,” said mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida.

Real Madrid played Saturday under their new roof at the Santiago Bernabeu for the first time in a 2-1 win over Getafe. Los Blancos closed the roof because rain had been forecast.

Atletico Madrid /

Sevilla /

La Liga 2023-24

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad 

Aashin Prasad
