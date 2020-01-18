Klopp: Impossible to repeat Man Utd's dominance under Ferguson now

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes it is impossible to match the dominance Manchester United enjoyed under Alex Ferguson.

Ferguson led United to 13 Premier League titles, a run that began in 1992-93 and ended 20 years later.

Liverpool is aiming for a first league title in 30 years and holds a 14-point lead at the top ahead of hosting United at Anfield on Sunday.

But Klopp believes times have changed so much it is impossible to dominate like United did across the 1990s and early 2000s and Liverpool managed in the 1970s and '80s.

"To be honest I don't think it is possible. I don't think the dominance like they had is possible again," he told UK newspapers.

"Football changed completely, the power of different clubs changed completely. We made a couple of good decisions – that is why we got better. Other teams have the same chance.

"Players are coming up, make decisions. If a midfield player comes on the market and one club doesn't need him, the other club needs him and can get him. Next year he might not be on the market.

"It is like up and down."

Coming off a second-place finish last season, to go with the Champions League crown, Liverpool is unbeaten through 21 league games this campaign.

But while he accepts his side may not dominate, Klopp wants Liverpool to be regular contenders.

"I wouldn't say United in their time won a lot of games 4-0 or 5-0 but they were predictable wins, and that is clear," he said.

"We won a lot of games 1-0 or 2-1 and had to really dig in properly to do so, so I don't see this type of thing.

"But it is important that we can fight every year for it and that is all I need."