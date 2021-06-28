Police investigate threatening banner near Rafa Benitez home

Merseyside Police said on Monday they were investigating a banner hung near former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez's family home on the Wirral, as media speculation intensifies over his appointment as Everton boss.

Images on social media showed a banner reading "We know where you live, don't sign" near Benitez's home.

The Spaniard and his family have lived in the area since the time he took charge of Liverpool in 2004.

"This message has understandably caused some distress and worry for residents in the area," detective inspector Darren Taylor said in a statement.

"Due to the football language used, we suspect that it was aimed at Rafa Benitez - but whoever placed the message left it outside the wrong house.

"If anyone has information about who produced the banner or helped to put it up, please let us know as soon as possible."

British media reported Everton is hopeful of confirming Benitez as Carlo Ancelotti's successor this week after the Spaniard held several rounds of negotiations with owner Farhad Moshiri.

William Edward Barclay, who was in charge of the original foundation of Everton in the 1890s and later the breakaway Liverpool club, is the only person to have managed both Merseyside clubs.