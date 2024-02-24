Premier League: Fulham punctures Man Utd’s feel-good factor, Villa hits Forest for four

Manchester United’s air of optimism was punctured as Alex Iwobi’s 97th-minute winner handed Fulham its first win at Old Trafford since 2003, while Aston Villa surged clear in fourth by beating Nottingham Forest 4-2 on Saturday.

The completion of Jim Ratcliffe’s minority stake in United this week and a spell of good form had brought hope of a fresh start for the Red Devils.

United had won its previous four Premier League games to rekindle hope of qualifying for next season’s Champions League, but a 2-1 defeat leaves it eight points adrift of Villa.

Ratcliffe revealed his ambition to topple Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the English game within three years.

But the work that lies ahead of the British billionaire on and off the field was exposed as Fulham dominated a ragged United for long spells.

Rodrigo Muniz came closest to opening the scoring before half-time when he hit the post.

Fulham finally took one of its chances midway through the second half when Calvin Bassey lashed home his first goal for the Cottagers from a corner.

United looked to have snatched a point against the run of play late on when Harry Maguire tapped in after Bernd Leno spilled Bruno Fernandes’ effort.

But there was another twist in the tale as Fulham secured its first away win since the opening day of the season.

Adama Traore left Maguire trailing in his wake before teeing up Iwobi to curl inside Andre Onana’s near post.

Villa opened up a five-point lead over Tottenham in the battle for a top-four finish despite a wobble either side of half-time against Forest.

Unai Emery’s men were coasting towards a first home win of 2024 as they led 3-0 inside 39 minutes.

Ollie Watkins tapped in Leon Bailey’s cross to open the scoring after just four minutes.

Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest at Villa Park on February 24, 2024, in Birmingham, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Douglas Luiz then struck twice to take his tally for the season to nine Premier League goals, all of which have come at Villa Park.

Forest remains just four points above the relegation zone and reacted too late to help its survival hopes.

Moussa Niakhate pulled a goal back deep into first-half stoppage time before Morgan Gibbs-White’s delightful dink cut Forest’s deficit to one just three minutes into the second period.

However, Villa quickly restored its two-goal cushion when Bailey tapped in after Watkins’ initial effort was saved.

-Glasner’s dream start

Oliver Glasner got off to a dream start as Crystal Palace manager with a 3-0 win over 10-man Burnley.

Palace had won just three times in 20 games stretching back to September to bring Roy Hodgson’s second spell in charge to an end.

Former Eintracht Frankfurt boss Glasner could not have wished for a kinder fixture to start against a Burnley side seemingly destined for an immediate return to the Championship.

Any hope of a first win this year for Vincent Kompany’s men disappeared with a first-half red card for Josh Brownhill.

Chris Richards opened the floodgates 22 minutes from time as Palace moved eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Jordan Ayew made it 2-0 before Jean Philppe-Mateta’s penalty rounded off the scoring.

Everton was denied a huge win in its battle to beat the drop by Lewis Dunk’s 95th-minute equaliser for Brighton in a 1-1 draw at the Amex.

Jarrad Brainthwaite’s thumping finish on 73 minutes opened the scoring before Brighton were reduced to 10 men when Billy Gilmour saw red.

But Everton could not hold on as Dunk headed in Pascal Gross’ corner.

A point edges Sean Dyche’s men one point clear of the relegation zone.

Manchester City and Arsenal are in action later on Saturday as they look to close the gap on Liverpool in the title race.

City can move to within one point of the leaders with victory at Bournemouth.

Arsenal then hosts Newcastle, aiming to extend its five-game winning streak in the Premier League.