EPL Premier League HIGHLIGHTS: Liverpool draws 2-2 at home; Man City suffers shock 0-2 loss to Palace Goals from Wilfred Zaha and Conor Gallagher gaver Viera's Crystal Palace a win, but Brighton held Liverpool to a draw at Anfield. League Leader Liverpool will look to maintain its lead as Manchester City closes in as defending league champion. Liverpool vs Brighton Hove Albion HIGHLIGHTSManchester City vs Crystal Palace HIGHLIGHTSWatford vs Southampton HIGHLIGHTS