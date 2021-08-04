Premier League players to continue taking the knee next season

Players from all 20 Premier League clubs will continue to take the knee ahead of games this season to highlight its opposition to racism, the league said on Tuesday.

The Premier League said it "wholeheartedly supported" the decision, adding that players and match officials will continue to wear a No Room For Racism badge on their shirts.

Players and staff have been taking a knee prior to kickoff since the league returned to action in June last year to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

"We feel now, more than ever, it is important for us to continue to take the knee as a symbol of our unity against all forms of racism," the players said in a statement.

"We remain resolutely committed to our singular objective of eradicating racial prejudice wherever it exists, to bring about a global society of inclusion, respect, and equal opportunities for all."

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said they would continue to work with players, clubs and football partners to bring about "tangible change" and remove inequality from the sport.

The Premier League begins on August 13 with promoted Brentford hosting Arsenal.