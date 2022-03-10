Football EPL EPL Sale of Chelsea would require additional licence, says UK PM's spokesman Abramovich had put the club up for sale, but Britain's asset freeze and sanctions on him bar that process under the terms of the licence granted to the club. Reuters LONDON 10 March, 2022 18:44 IST File image of Chelsea football club. - Reuters Reuters LONDON 10 March, 2022 18:44 IST Britain's government is open to the sale of Chelsea football club but for that to go ahead, it would require another licence, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said after sanctions were imposed on its owner, Roman Abramovich."We would have to grant a further licence. I think it is fair to say the government is open to the sale of the club, but ... currently, it would require another licence and that would require a further conversation with the Treasury (finance ministry)," he told reporters. RELATED | UK says Chelsea can keep playing after Abramovich assets frozen "The principle has been to mitigate the impact on fans ..., these measures are designed to punish those close to Putin.” Read more stories on EPL. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :