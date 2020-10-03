Sheffield signs Liverpool's Brewster for record deal

Sheffield United has signed Liverpool's 20-year-old striker Rhian Brewster on a five-year deal in a club-record deal, the Premier League outfit said on Friday.

The Blades did not disclose the transfer fee but British media said they paid 23.5 million pounds ($30.40 million) for the England Under-21 international.

“At the top of the pitch we have one of the country's hottest properties from Liverpool and for him to sign permanently here is fantastic for everyone concerned,” Sheffield boss Chris Wilder said in a statement.

“There has been a lot of interest in him over the summer, a lot of speculation about who we were going for, but he has been our number one target and I am delighted to have secured his services.”

Sheffield, which has yet to score or earn a point in the Premier League this season after three games, stands second-bottom and travels to in-form Arsenal on Sunday.

Manchester United squad is big enough, says Solskjaer

Spurs sign Vinicius on loan

Tottenham Hotspur has signed Brazilian striker Carlos Vinicius on a season-long loan deal from Benfica, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Vinicius was joint top goalscorer in Portugal's Primeira Liga last season with 18 goals in 32 matches.

The 25-year-old finished the campaign with 24 goals and 13 assists in 46 appearances across all competitions.

Benfica confirmed on Thursday that Spurs will pay 3 million euros ($3.51 million) in loan fee, with the north London club also holding the option to buy the player for 45 million euros at the end of the season.

The deal ends Spurs manager Jose Mourinho's search for a goalscorer and provides support to club talisman Harry Kane amid the club's mixed start to the new campaign.

Spurs have qualified for the Europa League group stage and reached the League Cup quarter-finals but collected four points from their opening three Premier League matches.