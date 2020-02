Son wants no Spurs let-up in pursuit of Chelsea

Son Heung-min has urged Tottenham Hotspur to be relentless in its pursuit of Chelsea in the battle for a top-four Premier League finish.

South Korea international Son was on target as Spurs made the most of Manchester City's profligacy in a 2-0 triumph at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Jose Mourinho's side is now unbeaten in three in the league having lost back-to-back top-flight matches prior to that run.

READ | Debut goal a 'dream come true' for Spurs hero Bergwijn

The gap to Chelsea, which is fourth, is now at just four points with the teams set for a potentially crunch clash at Stamford Bridge on February 22.

Son wants Tottenham to show no let-up in its remaining matches.

"We have over 10 games now," he said. "We have a lot of games to play but at the end of the season we will see what happens.

"We just try to be focused. We just try to get as many points as possible.

"Manchester City are so good and played so well in the first half. We had to defend all together but in the second half we came out strong.

"To win before the winter break was very good for our confidence. The fans were so happy and the players as well after the game so it was an important one to win."

Son scored Spurs' second against City after Steven Bergwijn netted the opener on his Tottenham debut.

"Steven scored an amazing goal and did a good job. It was emotional because it was his first goal," Son added.

"I'm so happy for Steve to score on his debut. It was well deserved and with the emotion he showed it looked great."