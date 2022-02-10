Tottenham concedes 2 late goals, loses 3-2 to Southampton

Tottenham conceded two goals in a chaotic three-minute period late in the game to lose 3-2 to Southampton on Wednesday in a blow to its top-four ambitions in the Premier League.

Southampton appeared to be driven by a sense of injustice after Son Heung-min's goal in the 70th minute that put Tottenham ahead. In the build-up, Emerson Royal looked to have fouled Armando Broja in the air, and it led to some heated exchanges among players and coaches.

The visitors poured forward, and after Mohamed Elyounoussi equalized in the 79th, Che Adams headed in an almost identical goal for the winner in the 82nd.

Broja had earlier cancelled out Tottenham's opening goal that was scored by a Southampton player, as Jan Bednarek slid in to deflect a cross into his own net under pressure from Son.

Substitute Steven Bergwijn had an equalizing goal disallowed in the final minutes as Tottenham stayed seventh, four points off the Champions League places. West Ham occupies fourth place but has played three more games than Tottenham.

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte, who endured his first home defeat in the league since taking over Spurs, said his side is still too inconsistent and repeated his assertion that every game is a struggle.

“I know very well, and I repeat, in this season, we are going to struggle to get three points,” Conte said. “I said this before, and I continue to repeat it. For sure we are improving in many aspects, but we are still very emotional.

“Against Leicester, we won 3-2 when we were losing, today we were winning 2-1 and lost 3-2. If we want to grow and try to be competitive as a team, the first thing we have to improve is stability. Not be up and down, up and down. This is a situation we have to improve."

Unbelievable match

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl said it was the perfect way to mark his 500th match as a coach.

“This is a nice thing in football, this is why we love the game, we see ups and downs. Unbelievable match," he said.

“The way we played in the first half was one of the best I have seen from this team. We moved them around, had very good chances, should have made three or four goals in the first half. We have solutions and the tools to score, even against good organized teams. This is another step forward, it is fantastic to watch."