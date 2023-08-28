MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

VIDEO: Klopp praises fired-up Nunez after Liverpool comeback victory

The 24-year-old Uruguayan has been out of favour so far this season, but his late brace against the Magpies showcased the best of his qualities and he will get more chances, Klopp told  Sky Sports.

Published : Aug 28, 2023 07:49 IST , Newcastle - 2 MINS READ

AFP

Jurgen Klopp gave credit to Darwin Nunez after the frustrated striker came off the bench to score twice as 10-man Liverpool came from behind to beat Newcastle United 2-1 in a pulsating Premier League clash on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Uruguayan has been out of favour so far this season, but his late brace against the Magpies showcased the best of his qualities and he will get more chances, Klopp told  Sky Sports.

ALSO READ | Premier League: Super-sub Nunez grabs 2-1 win for 10-man Liverpool against Newcastle

“He was obviously fired up about not playing, not starting, and he put all the energy into those two shots ... it was a super-mature performance and two top-class goals,” a delighted Klopp said as he reflected on what he described as one of the best victories of his career.

Liverpool went behind midway through the first half and then had captain Virgil van Dijk sent off for a foul on Alexander Isak, and when forward Luis Diaz was replaced by centre-back Joe Gomez it looked like Liverpool was battening down the hatches.

However, Klopp decided to have one last throw of the dice, and Nunez responded with two late goals to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat for the Reds, boosting his chances of more playing time.

NUFC 1-2 LIV highlights, Premier League: Nunez brace guides 10-man Liverpool to comeback win against Newcastle 

“It’s early in the season, you need to find stability. We need to find a formation you need to get results, and then we play every three days and everybody will play, there’s no doubt about that,” Klopp explained.

“Definitely, a striker scores two goals and you can see he gets a smile on his face, and rightly so. But for the team, it was super-important that they got something like that, you need these kinds of things to grow together,” Klopp added.

ALSO READ | 10-man Liverpool turnaround against Newcastle ‘for the ages’, says Alexander Arnold

Back-to-back single-goal defeats to Manchester City and Liverpool will leave Newcastle playing catch-up in the league, and manager Eddie Howe said it will be a challenge to pick his players up again.

“There was a lot of good, we should have put the game to bed and that is probably the thing we are all kicking ourselves with,” Howe told Sky Sports.

“There will be a lot of emotion. For us, we’ve had three really tough opening games, won one and lost two. The two we lost were lost by the narrowest of margins, and they were against the best two teams in the Premier League,” he added.

Related stories

Related Topics

Premier League /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Trent Alexander-Arnold /

Liverpool /

Jurgen Klopp /

Virgil van Dijk /

Alexander Isak /

Anthony Gordon /

Newcastle United

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Neeraj Chopra becomes world champion in javelin throw
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  2. Indian chess in ‘August’ company, but best yet to come
    Rakesh Rao
  3. Roberto Mancini appointed Saudi Arabia coach two weeks after quitting job in charge of Italy
    AP
  4. VIDEO: Klopp praises fired-up Nunez after Liverpool comeback victory
    AFP
  5. Neeraj Chopra wants to have fun as he takes on the world again
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. West Ham sings Ghana forward Mohammed Kudus from Ajax
    AP
  2. VIDEO: Klopp praises fired-up Nunez after Liverpool comeback victory
    AFP
  3. 10-man Liverpool turnaround against Newcastle ‘for the ages’, says Alexander Arnold
    AFP
  4. Premier League: Super-sub Nunez grabs 2-1 win for 10-man Liverpool against Newcastle
    AP
  5. NUFC 1-2 LIV highlights, Premier League: Nunez brace guides 10-man Liverpool to comeback win against Newcastle
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Neeraj Chopra becomes world champion in javelin throw
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  2. Indian chess in ‘August’ company, but best yet to come
    Rakesh Rao
  3. Roberto Mancini appointed Saudi Arabia coach two weeks after quitting job in charge of Italy
    AP
  4. VIDEO: Klopp praises fired-up Nunez after Liverpool comeback victory
    AFP
  5. Neeraj Chopra wants to have fun as he takes on the world again
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment