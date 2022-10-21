Fifa-U17 World Cup

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup: German head coach Kromp tests COVID positive before quarters

Germany will face Brazil in the quarterfinals of the U-17 Women's World Cup at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on October 21.

Team Sportstar
Head Coach Friederike Kromp will be absent from the quarterfinal match against Brazil, with she testing positive for coronavirus.

Head Coach Friederike Kromp will be absent from the quarterfinal match against Brazil, with she testing positive for coronavirus.

Germany will face Brazil in the quarterfinals of the U-17 Women’s World Cup at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on October 21.

Friederike Kromp, the head coach of Germany tested Covid-19 positive before the quarterfinal match against Brazil, the German camp in Navi Mumbai confirmed on Friday.

As a result, she will be absent from the match and Germany, instead, will be represented by her assistant coaches Julia Simic and Melanie Behringer, who will be the head coach today.

"In my coaching team, the processes continue to mesh very well, we accepted the new situation very quickly. I have full confidence that my players will be supported as best as possible by Melanie Behringer as head coach and the rest of the coaching team around Julia Simic on the line," Kromp said.

Melanie Behringer is a former professional player and played in 123 international games for our woman‘s national team. She won the World Cup in 2007 and is a two time European Champion and Olympic gold medalist (2016).

Germany ended the group stages on top of its group (Group B), with three wins in as many games and 11 goals in total, against New Zealand, Chile and Nigeria respectively.

On October 21, it will play Brazil, which finished second in Group A with two wins, including a 5-0 victory in its previous game, against host, India. The match is scheduled for an 8 pm kick-off at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.

